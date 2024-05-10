Kim Kardashian Explains Her 'Issue' With Walking At The Met Gala, And It All Makes Sense Now

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala earlier this week Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

At this year’s bash, the reality star appeared to have trouble walking ― and breathing ― in her custom Maison Margiela Artisanal gown by John Galliano, which Kim basically confirmed in a video with Vogue.

The Skims founder called breathing in her corset “an art form” but said she had a handle on it in the video, released days after the event.

Walking proved to be another “issue,” and for good reason. Kim explained that she wore shoes without a heel to make sure her look stayed intact, though it did make it more of a challenge to get up the Met Gala stairs.

“It’s clever because if I had a shoe with a heel, the heel gets stuck in the metal skirt. And so that was our issue with walking,” the American Horror Story star explained while holding up the acrylic, heel-less platforms for the camera.

A still from Kim Kardashian's video for Vogue explaining her Met Gala look. Vogue/Met Gala

“To wear these, you’re on your tiptoes and you’re balancing the whole time flexing your calf muscles,” Kim said. “So that’s what I’m gonna have to do ― is stand on my tippy toes. “I think ballerinas do it, and they probably have a lot of practice. This is our only practice, but we’ll do it.”

“I think we really need the height on this look, so we gotta do what we gotta do,” she added.

Kim was right about the “we”, as she wound up making it up the stairs with the help of two assistants.

Kim Kardashian walking at Met gala -- hair roots, dress, cardigan, waist ⌛️



pic.twitter.com/BLcGA5yY1c — Hollywood LA News (@HollywoodLANews) May 7, 2024