Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Look Had 1 Detail So Extreme It Made People Uncomfortable

The reality star has courted controversy with her Met Ball look once again.
Elyse Wanshel
Kim Kardashian at the 2024 Met Gala
Just imagine how many Skims bodysuits must have been involved.

Kim Kardashian courted controversy after her appearance at Monday’s Met Gala due to a very uncomfortable-looking aspect of her wardrobe.

Kim's outfit attracted a lot of controversy once again.
The reality-TV-star-turned-law-student wore a custom Maison Margiela Artisanal gown by John Galliano with a metal corset so extreme, it basically snatched her waist to oblivion.

Another look at Kim's Maison Margiela Artisanal gown.
Kim’s practically non-existent waist rattled people on X, formerly Twitter, for a variety of reasons.

Some felt the shapewear line co-founder was once again reinforcing the same kind of unhealthy and impossible female beauty standards with which she has long been associated.

Other people just wondered how she could possibly breathe in the outfit.

This is, of course, by no means the first time one of Kim’s Met Gala looks has received backlash.

In 2022, she described having gone on a strict diet to lose a significant amount of weight in the space of three weeks so she’d be able to fit into one of Marilyn Monroe’s vintage gowns at that year’s event.

The look caused her a few serious health issues, including a psoriasis breakout due to the extreme diet.

Kardashian wears one of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic gowns at the 2022 Met Gala.
“Psoriasis broke out over my body and I got psoriatic arthritis so I couldn’t really move my hands,” Kim claimed back in 2022.

“It was really painful, and I had to go to a rheumatologist who put me on a steroid. I was freaking out.”

What's Hot