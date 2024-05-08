Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Look Had 1 Detail So Extreme It Made People Uncomfortable

Kim Kardashian at the 2024 Met Gala Gotham via Getty Images

Just imagine how many Skims bodysuits must have been involved.

Kim Kardashian courted controversy after her appearance at Monday’s Met Gala due to a very uncomfortable-looking aspect of her wardrobe.

Kim's outfit attracted a lot of controversy once again. Aliah Anderson via Getty Images

The reality-TV-star-turned-law-student wore a custom Maison Margiela Artisanal gown by John Galliano with a metal corset so extreme, it basically snatched her waist to oblivion.

Another look at Kim's Maison Margiela Artisanal gown. Kevin Mazur/MG24 via Getty Images

Kim’s practically non-existent waist rattled people on X, formerly Twitter, for a variety of reasons.

Some felt the shapewear line co-founder was once again reinforcing the same kind of unhealthy and impossible female beauty standards with which she has long been associated.

Other people just wondered how she could possibly breathe in the outfit.

Looking at this video of Kim Kardashian at the #MetGala makes me want to call 911. This woman’s organs are not doing ok. pic.twitter.com/QRWN7msyJb — Erika (@erikaxtc) May 7, 2024

I don’t follow the Kardashians, but when I saw this last night I had to comment on how scary it was. Having a corset on that tight can’t be healthy. It actually made me uncomfortable. I hope she’s okay today. No joke.😫😮#MetGala2024 #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/VlzmVWdBJA — Adrienne Leigh (@OolaFanForever) May 7, 2024

She looks like she’s in pain and about to pass out

Corsetting, like foot binding, is an archaic fundamentally misogynistic practice that forces the reshaping of women’s bodies into sone weird fetish of supposed feminine ideal (but no such torture is ever practiced on men!) — (((Mia Bloom)))🌈🦄🏳️🌈🇺🇦 (@MiaMBloom) May 7, 2024

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala, is practically gasping for air not being able to breath in that ridiculous corset 😂 pic.twitter.com/4GiIJraPPz — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) May 7, 2024

Does anyone else feel a bit sad for Kim Kardashian? She looks like she's struggling in that ridiculous corset. https://t.co/BaPfbzx4uf — Lucie Fur (@Lucie_Fur99) May 7, 2024

To my fellow women & to all the young girls out there.

What Kim Kardashian 'wore' to the Met Gala isn't fashion.

It's self-mutilation.

It's not sexy. It's not natural.

It's dangerous.

I beg of you, don't think for a moment that's normal. It's not. — Anne C 💕Love is Love💕 Keep on keepin' on! (@annedeuceofcups) May 7, 2024

I can't stop thinking of Kim Kardashian in that freaking corset, c'mon girl, we're not living in the gilded age are we? If we are, I'm out. — ☮𝑱𝒂𝒄𝒒𝒖𝒊 𝑩𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒏/𝑯𝒂𝒓𝒓𝒊𝒔 ☮ (@JacquiVotes) May 7, 2024

This is, of course, by no means the first time one of Kim’s Met Gala looks has received backlash.

In 2022, she described having gone on a strict diet to lose a significant amount of weight in the space of three weeks so she’d be able to fit into one of Marilyn Monroe’s vintage gowns at that year’s event.

The look caused her a few serious health issues, including a psoriasis breakout due to the extreme diet.

Kardashian wears one of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic gowns at the 2022 Met Gala. Gotham via Getty Images

“Psoriasis broke out over my body and I got psoriatic arthritis so I couldn’t really move my hands,” Kim claimed back in 2022.

“It was really painful, and I had to go to a rheumatologist who put me on a steroid. I was freaking out.”