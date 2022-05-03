Kim Kardashian Dons Famous Marilyn Monroe Dress At The 2022 Met Gala

Before the reality star hit the carpet, sleuths across social media were debating the chance of catching Kim in the gown due to some not-so-subtle hints she dropped about this year’s event.

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson arrive to the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Kim Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images) Gotham via Getty Images

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images) Gotham via Getty Images

Last month during an interview with Access Hollywood, she shared that her attire was still in the works for fashion’s biggest night because the fit had to be exact.

“It really depends if I fit into my dress, so I hope I’m going,” she said. “I think it will be up to the last minute because it can’t be tailored, so I have to fit into it like exactly.”

Advertisement

Only two weeks later, Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson were spotted in Orlando, Florida, visiting the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum, where the iconic dress Marilyn wore while singing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy is stored, according to The Sun.

Actress Marilyn Monroe sings "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy at Madison Square Garden in 1962. Bettmann via Getty Images

There was even a Reddit thread dedicated to speculating about what Kim would wear, with some suggesting that Marilyn’s high-profile dress aligns with this year’s white-tie “Glided Glamour” dress code.

Advertisement

The iconic dress became famous after her breathy, seductive take on “Happy Birthday” at a fundraiser for Kennedy and the Democratic National Committee in 1962.

Kim knows how to create some serious buzz with her previous Met Gala looks, including last year’s widely memed Balenciaga “shadow” ensemble and her jaw-dropping, barely-there corseted latex dress worn in 2019.