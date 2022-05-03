Glenn Close, left, Fredrik Robertsson, Sarah Jessica Parker Getty Images

The Met Gala is here for 2022 — the biggest night in fashion— was back again on Monday evening.

Just eight short months after we kinda sorta saw Kim Kardashian in her infamous all-black look at the Met Gala in 2021.

Vogue’s annual fashion extravaganza at the Metropolitan Museum of Art has traditionally taken place during the first Monday in May. But thanks to Covid, last year’s fashion fete got bumped from spring to September. So if you thought you were partaking in the great pandemic tradition of questioning your sense of time, don’t worry. You’re fine.

But if you’re wondering about the theme of Monday night’s event, be prepared to be perplexed once more.

The theme this year was In America: An Anthology of Fashion, which is a sequel to last year’s theme, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. People described the dress code as white-tie with an emphasis on “Gilded Glamour.”

The Gilded Age was a tumultuous period between the Civil War and the turn of the 20th century that was known for robber barons, drama and grandeur. It was also a time of social inequality, in which a small population of elite folks enjoyed oodles of wealth. Think: John D. Rockefeller, Cornelius Vanderbilt and J.P. Morgan — and Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) and her fabulous, over-the-top hats in HBO’s The Gilded Age.

There weren’t a ton of hats at the 2022 Met Gala, but there were plenty of capes, bodices and dramatic colours, plus a pirate of two (we’re looking at you, Shawn Mendes and Lenny Kravitz) and what appeared to be, uh, gilded pasties (see: Cara Delevingne).

Kim Kardashian’s nod to America of yore was sporting the iconic dress Marilyn Monroe wore to sing Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy. The reality star didn’t quite nail Monroe’s signature hairdo, opting instead for a slicked-back look.

Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala. Cindy Ord/MG22 via Getty Images

Sadly, both Zendaya and Rhianna kept true to their words and didn’t show up.

But, hey, plenty of other celebrities made an appearance in great, not-so-great and completely whacky outfits, so scroll on down and enjoy!

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Blake Lively

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

A large knot on the skirt of Lively’s dress unraveled to showcase a long blue train. Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Fredrik Robertsson

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union depart The Mark Hotel for 2022 Met Gala on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for The Mark) Ilya S. Savenok via Getty Images

Glenn Close

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

Kevin Mazur/MG22 via Getty Images

Lizzo

Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

John Shearer via Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Sebastian Stan

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Tessa Thompson

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

Kevin Mazur/MG22 via Getty Images

SZA

Kevin Mazur/MG22 via Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Claire Danes

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Teyana Taylor

Kevin Mazur/MG22 via Getty Images

Kid Cudi

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

David Harbour and Lily Allen

John Shearer via Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

John Shearer via Getty Images

Shawn Mendes

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Camila Cabello

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

Kevin Mazur/MG22 via Getty Images

Lena Waithe

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Kodi Smit-McPhee

John Shearer via Getty Images

Alicia Keys

Kevin Mazur/MG22 via Getty Images

Nicola Coughlan

Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Chloe Bailey

Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz

John Shearer via Getty Images

Normani

John Shearer via Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Hillary Clinton

Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Leslie Odom Jr.

Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

Kevin Mazur/MG22 via Getty Images

Dakota Johnson

John Shearer via Getty Images

Danai Gurira

Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Chloe Fineman

Kevin Mazur/MG22 via Getty Images

Amy Schumer

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Chloe Kim

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Maude Apatow

John Shearer via Getty Images

Katy Perry

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Anna Wintour

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Tom Ford

Kevin Mazur/MG22 via Getty Images

Chloë Grace Moretz

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda

John Shearer via Getty Images

Venus Williams

Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler

Kevin Mazur/MG22 via Getty Images

La La Anthony