Met Gala 2022: The Bridgerton Cast Members Who Understood The Assignment

"Bridgerton" stars Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan and Phoebe Dynevor all showed up at the 2022 Met Gala.

The 2022 Met Gala’s “gilded glamour” theme is one that should be all too familiar to Bridgerton stars.

Nicola Coughlan, best known for playing Penelope Featherington on the hit Netflix series, channeled her character with a regal pink-and-black dress with puff sleeves and, most appropriately, *feathers.*

Nicola Coughlan brought that chic Featherington energy all the way from Bridgerton to the #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/qWakwt2Oxn — Netflix (@netflix) May 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Simone Ashley, who starred as Kate Sharma in Season 2 of the period series, wowed in a corset and skirt with statement sleeves.

Simone Ashley leaving the hotel for the MET Gala pic.twitter.com/NBIYmOsavs — iRis🐝🧲🌷🧵🔥 (@iris_bee_) May 2, 2022

Fans were disappointed, however, when the diamond of Season 1 failed to produce the splendor they’re used to seeing on her in the Regency-era drama. Phoebe Dynevor, aka Daphne Bridgerton, left some onlookers underwhelmed in a relatively muted black dress.

she played in bridgerton and had the nerve to show up like this #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/PEnZhZb8cS — rosa (@bettyscIosure) May 2, 2022

From dramatic puff sleeves to corsets, ruffles, lace floral prints and opulent jewelry, Shonda Rhimes’ adaptation of Julia Quinn’s novels has been filled with fashion statements.

Fans expected that to align with the theme of 2022′s Met Gala, which asked attendees to “embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York.”

The one Bridgerton character who really would have met the brief, sadly, did not make an appearance.