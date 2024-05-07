17 Must-See Looks From The 2024 Met Gala Red Carpet

A selection of this year's must-see Met Gala looks Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Dia Dipasupil/Marleen Moise/Gilbert Flores/Aliah Anderson/Getty

When it comes to gathering A-listers from across the world of music, acting, sport and beyond, no event ever quite pulls it off quite like the Met Gala.

The annual party was originally conceived as a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute – and while that’s technically still the case, it’s now considered by the rest of us to be a chance to have a gawp at some of the fashion choices the star guests in attendance have made.

Here in the UK, the morning after the Met Ball often means having to scroll through thousands of photos just to get a chance to see what the stars you most care about were wearing, so we’ve decided to do the hard work for you and round up 20 must-see looks from this year’s event…

Gotham via Getty Images

Alongside the likes of Rihanna and Blake Lively, Zendaya has become one of the reigning queens of the Met Ball, with her looks making headlines every single year.

For the 2024, the Emmy winner was one of the co-organisers, so she had to pull out all of the stoppers, and it’s fair to say she absolutely nailed it with this genuine work of art on the red carpet.

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Another of the night’s co-chairs was singer, actor and red carpet queen Jennifer Lopez.

While we’d be curious to hear her explanation for how this ties into this year’s “The Garden Of Time” theme, there’s no denying that this was yet another serve from J-Lo.

John Shearer via Getty Images

Fresh from her headlining performance at Coachella, Lana Del Rey is on an absolute roll right now, so how could she not be at the glitziest of A-list events on Monday night?

What’s more, she was one of the night’s biggest scene-stealers in this floor-length gold dress with elaborate headpiece (even if she was apparently having some difficulty not whacking everyone around her on the red carpet in the face).

The perfect look for when you’ve got the Met Gala at 10 and bee-keeping at 11.

Aliah Anderson via Getty Images

Her second ever Met Ball was an especially big night for chart-topping star Ariana Grande.

Not only did she turn it out on the red carpet in a look that incorporated face decoration (in keeping with the imagery from her latest album, Eternal Sunshine), she also performed a series of her hits inside the event, as well as a cover of Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey’s When You Believe with her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo.

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

We all know by now that when it comes to the Met Ball, male guests sometimes have a spot of difficulty staying on theme (or, indeed, making any effort whatsoever).

Hats off, then, to Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy, for not only stepping outside the box with this eye-catching ensemble, but also making it fit the theme of the evening.

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Another of the night’s more adorned male guests was recent Emmy winner Kieran Culkin, best known for his part of Succession.

While his on-screen brothers kept it simple in relatively low-key suits, Kieran was seen wearing this brightly-coloured suit that definitely put a smile on our face, while his wife Jazz Charton was decked out in bright yellow flowers.

Aliah Anderson via Getty Images

This, folks, is how it’s done at your first Met Gala.

Water singer Tyla leaned more into the “time” aspect of the night’s theme with this gorgeous dress (complete with her cute prop), with the elaborate train coming off later in the evening so she could move more freely at after-parties.

And that’s just as well, really, given she wasn’t exactly having the easiest time moving on the red carpet...

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Tennis legend Serena Williams lived up to her superhero reputation in this immediately-iconic look – complete with headpiece, gold metallics and a free-flowing cape.

We’re also very much here for that statement gold watch she sported over her evening gloves, just in case anyone were to dare accuse her of not being on theme for the night.

Kristina Bumphrey via Getty Images

Doja Cat is, if nothing else, a woman who knows how to make an entrance.

After initially trolling everyone by showing up to the Met Gala in two towels (one of which bore an Ikea-esque label saying simply “dress”) and smudged makeup, she later walked the red carpet in a wet-look dress that resembled an oversized t-shirt.

ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Who else but Doja could pull something like this off?

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

For her 10th ever Met Gala, Rita Ora certainly made a statement in this daring ensemble, complete with beads that were apparently thousands of years old.

“Older, I think, than anyone on this planet,” she told Vogue as she made her way into the event.

Oh, Rita. Never change.

John Shearer via Getty Images

K-Pop boyband Stray Kids made their Met Ball debuts in 2024 – with all eight managing to complement their bandmates while still standing out on their own.

And in case it wasn’t obvious from all of that tailored navy and red… yes, they were guests of Tommy Hilfiger for the evening.

ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

With her past Met Gala looks, Kim Kardashian has often played with her proportions and dimensions (and, indeed, taken a lot of heat for it), and this year’s was arguably her most extreme yet.

There could well be plenty of discourse about this look in the coming days, so we’re just presenting it here for you to make your own mind up.

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Remember what we said about co-chairs Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez making absolutely loads of effort with their looks?

Well, Chris Hemsworth was another of the night’s organisers. Hmmm…

ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Off the back of his appearance in Challengers, Josh O’Connor is quite the man of the moment, so what better time to put in a head-turning appearance at the Met Ball.

Not only are we absolutely here for that fun little flourish with the tails of his dinner jacket… get a look at those shoes.

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Given that in the past Ed Sheeran has been accused of not making much effort with his red carpet style, it was nice to see him stepping outside of his comfort zone at the Met Ball.

Is it giving sixth form prom? Well, yes it is. Is it on theme? No, it probably is not. However, we’re going to forgive the Shape Of You singer all the same for having fun with fashion in a way many of his peers simply refuse to, even on a night like the Met Gala.

Kevin Mazur/MG24 via Getty Images

For the second year in a row, Anok Yai’s Met Gala look was an absolute must-see.

Switching it up from the gowns mostly being worn by the women on the red carpet, the supermodel opted for a skin-tight body suit that was executed completely flawlessly.

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images