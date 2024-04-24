This Is Why Coachella Has Been Hit With A Hefty Fine Due To Lana Del Rey's Set

Lana Del Rey performing in Paris last year Kristy Sparow via Getty Images

Well, it wouldn’t be a Lana Del Rey concert without a little drama, would it?

For the second time in the space of a year, the singer’s less-than-stellar time-keeping is making headlines, as the Coachella festival is facing a $28,000 (£22,524) fine due to Lana’s headlining set running over.

The Grammy winner closed out the second Friday (April 19) of the California music festival last week, which ran 13 minutes over her allotted performance slot.

A rep for the City of Indio, where the annual music festival takes place, told TMZ that those 13 minutes were enough to trigger the fine.



However, the US outlet noted that this is still an improvement from last year’s festival, where $117,000 (£94,121) in fines were reportedly handed out for just the first weekend alone due to all three headliners running over time.

The festival’s curfew is 1am on Fridays and Saturdays, and midnight on Sundays.



Aside from the costly consequences, Lana’s weekend two set saw her bring out Camila Cabello to perform the star’s new song I Luv It. This came after Billie Eilish joined as her special guest on weekend one to deliver live renditions of Video Games and Ocean Eyes.



This is hardly the first time the Summertime Sadness singer has run over during her live performances.

Lana on stage at Glastonbury in 2023 Joseph Okpako via Getty Images

At Glastonbury last year, her headline appearance on The Other Stage was abruptly cut short after she arrived on stage 30 minutes late.

Following her weekend one Coachella performance, Lana opened up about the behind-the-scenes chaos that almost prevented her from appearing at the festival altogether.

In an Instagram post, the artist said she rehearsed for her Coachella show in a chilly warehouse, where “it was so cold that I caught laryngitis that literally left just a few hours before I hit the stage”.

She also accused her former tour manager of 15 years of quitting around a month before her performance with seemingly no notice.

