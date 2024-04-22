Sabrina Carpenter Ends Coachella Set With Racy Shout-Out For Barry Keoghan

Sabrina Carpenter performing at Coachella Timothy Norris via Getty Images

US singer Sabrina Carpenter rounded off her set at this year’s Coachella festival with a shout-out for rumoured boyfriend Barry Keoghan.

Sabrina ended her performance on Saturday with a rendition of her hit Nonsense – including a rewritten version of the song’s outro with new lyrics that reference Barry’s film Saltburn.

“Made his knees so weak he had to spread mine, he’s drinking my bath water like it’s red wine,” she said.

“he’s drinking my bath water like it’s red wine” sabrina girl… pic.twitter.com/eepp6V60ig — requests for ash | not ashley (@requestsforash) April 20, 2024

The new lyric, of course, references one of Barry’s most iconic Saltburn scenes, in which his character Oliver Quick drinks the remnants of his friend Felix Catton’s bath water from a drain, after spotting him masturbating in the tub.

Sabrina and Barry were first rumoured to be an item at the end of last year.

Back in January, it was reported in the press that they had been planning to “hard launch” their relationship at the Golden Globes, where he was a nominee.

This proved not to be the case, but they were later seen looking “cosy” at a Grammys event, and while they’re still to officially confirm they were an item, after the Oscars last month they did pose for a photo together during an after-party.

Barry Keoghan Rich Polk via Getty Images

Before his rumoured romance with Sabrina, Barry was in a relationship with orthodontic therapist Alyson Kierans, with whom he shares a one-year-old son, Brando.

Sabrina was previously linked to fellow Disney star Joshua Bassett; a rumoured relationship which is thought to have inspired the Olivia Rodrigo hit Drivers License.

As well as Barry-related lyrics, Sabrina’s rewritten Nonsense outro ended: “Coachella see you back here when I headline.”