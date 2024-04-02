Barry Keoghan Gives Us Yet Another Reason To Believe He And Sabrina Carpenter Are An Item

Barry Keoghan Gary Gershoff via Getty Images

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have been at the centre of romance rumours for some months now, though there’s still no word on whether they are officially a couple.

And while there may not have been a confirmation of any kind just yet, the pair have given us plenty of reason to suspect they’re an item.

The latest example came when Nonsense singer Sabrina announced her new spring campaign with Kim Kardashian’s Skims underwear and loungewear brand.

Sabrina shared a selection of pictures on Instagram of her modelling the various sets over the weekend, which captured the attention of her Oscar-nominated rumoured beau.

Sabrina performing live in New York last year Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, top of the comments was Saltburn star Barry, who commented the “fire” and “hot face” emojis, alongside with the words: “Barbie emoji”.

The comment has already got close to 40K likes along with a stream of replies.

“I knew you’d be here,” one person joked, while countless others asked Barry, “can u fight?”. And by the way… yes he can.

This is far from the first time Barry and Sabrina have been spotted having a public interaction that’s left fans speculating.

Last month, they were photographed together for the first time at Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party, generating plenty of conversation in the process.

Sabrina and Barry walked the red carpet moments after one another at Vanity Fair's Oscars event – and later posed for a photo together Jojo Korsh/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Rumours of romance first started back in December of last year when the pair were spotted having dinner together in California.

Since then, Barry has been snapped at a Taylor Swift concert in Singapore where Sabrina served as the show’s opening act.

The Irish performer has even worn a friendship bracelet – a staple accessory of Taylor’s Eras tour – with Sabrina’s name on it.