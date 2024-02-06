Barry Keoghan And Sabrina Carpenter Pictured Together For The First Time Amid Romance Rumours

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter pictured at the same Grammys after-party Jerritt Clark/Getty

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have been spotted together for the first time since it was reported they were an item.

In the lead-up to the Golden Globes last month, the Daily Mail claimed that the Saltburn actor and American singer were planning to use the event as an opportunity to go public with their relationship.

This ultimately turned out not to be the case, but following Sunday night’s Grammys, they were photographed together at an after-party for W magazine, with the outlet claiming the two were spotted “cosying up” to one another in the event.

In a picture posted on W magazine’s Instagram page, the certainly did look “cosy”, although Barry was seen covering his mouth with his hand, while Sabrina hid behind her face behind a champagne saucer.

Dua Lipa and her rumoured new boyfriend Callum Turner were also pictured on the dance floor in another of W’s photos from the event.

Barry in another photo from W Magazine's Grammys party Jerritt Clark via Getty Images

Barry recently got the whole world talking thanks to his performance in Saltburn, and can currently be seen in Apple TV+’s epic drama Masters Of The Air.

Meanwhile, for those unfamiliar with Sabrina’s work, she’s an American singer and actor, who first rose to prominence in the Disney Channel project Girl Meets World (a spin-off of the classic Boy Meets World) and Adventures In Babysitting (a remake of the 1987 film of the same name).

More recently, she’s become better known for her musical work, with her biggest hit on this side of the Atlantic being last year’s single Feather, which peaked at number 24 in the UK singles chart.

Her most recent album Emails I Can’t Send was also her first to chart in the UK, and received largely positive reviews upon its release in July 2022.

Sabrina on stage in New York back in December JOHN LAMPARSKI via Getty Images

It was previously reported that Sabrina dated fellow Disney star Joshua Bassett, a rumoured relationship which is thought to have inspired the Olivia Rodrigo hit Drivers License.