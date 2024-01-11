Barry Keoghan Admits Feeling 'Left Out' From The Rest Of The Saltburn Cast

Barry Keoghan has revealed that feeling somewhat disconnected from his Saltburn co-stars while making the film helped him get into character.
The Oscar nominee recently sat down for a video interview with GQ in which he reflected on some of his most iconic characters, including Saltburn’s Oliver Quick.
During the conversation, Barry spoke about how during filming, he was still a new dad, having welcomed his son Brando while production was still ongoing, meaning he was often unable to spend time with the rest of the cast behind the scenes.
“They were staying elsewhere, while I was staying here,” he explained. “I was making hot milk and changing nappies, and they were at this hotel, hanging out a lot. So I kind of felt left out.”
“So I was like, ‘I’m gonna get yous’,” he joked, before adding: “In the movie, obviously.”
As part of a lengthier interview with GQ magazine, Barry recalled that after Brando was born, he had one day off from Saltburn, before diving “straight on to night shoots and night feedings”.
“It was probably the best time of my life, to be quite fair,” he added, noting that in some scenes of Saltburn, you could see how tired he was at the time.
“Havin’ a baby boy, and leadin’ a movie. It was the best time of my life, I must say – yeah.”
Since Saltburn began streaming last month, the divisive film has been dominating the conversation, with Barry sharing his take on some of its most talked-about scenes in recent interviews.
He’s also revealed that one of the most outrageous sequences in Saltburn was actually improvised on the day, while answering one of viewers’ biggest questions about his nude scene at the end of the film.