Barry Keoghan Admits Feeling 'Left Out' From The Rest Of The Saltburn Cast

Barry Keoghan with Saltburn co-stars Archie Madekwe and Jacob Elordi at the film's premiere last year. Variety via Getty Images

Barry Keoghan has revealed that feeling somewhat disconnected from his Saltburn co-stars while making the film helped him get into character.

The Oscar nominee recently sat down for a video interview with GQ in which he reflected on some of his most iconic characters, including Saltburn’s Oliver Quick.

During the conversation, Barry spoke about how during filming, he was still a new dad, having welcomed his son Brando while production was still ongoing, meaning he was often unable to spend time with the rest of the cast behind the scenes.

“They were staying elsewhere, while I was staying here,” he explained. “I was making hot milk and changing nappies, and they were at this hotel, hanging out a lot. So I kind of felt left out.”

“So I was like, ‘I’m gonna get yous’,” he joked, before adding: “In the movie, obviously.”

As part of a lengthier interview with GQ magazine, Barry recalled that after Brando was born, he had one day off from Saltburn, before diving “straight on to night shoots and night feedings”.

“It was probably the best time of my life, to be quite fair,” he added, noting that in some scenes of Saltburn, you could see how tired he was at the time.

“Havin’ a baby boy, and leadin’ a movie. It was the best time of my life, I must say – yeah.”

Barry Keoghan at the premiere of his new TV show Masters Of The Air on Wednesday evening Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

Since Saltburn began streaming last month, the divisive film has been dominating the conversation, with Barry sharing his take on some of its most talked-about scenes in recent interviews.