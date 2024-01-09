Barry Keoghan's Flirtation With Jacob Elordi Is Very Real, He Reveals

Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

You don’t have to have seen the 2023 film Saltburn to have heard parts of its plot.

Some of its, err, raunchy content has gone absolutely ham online ― with one of its more racy scenes leading to the creation of a best-selling candle.

The scene, played by actors Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan, was part of an on-screen romance between their characters. So, it makes sense that fans have paid close attention to the actors’ real-life relationship with one another.

For instance, fans went wild after the pair leant in for a near-kiss at the LA premiere of Saltburn (though they did not, in fact, smooch).

“Find you a man that looks at you the way Barry Keoghan looks at Jacob Elordi,” one X (formerly Twitter) userwrote of the moment.

And now, a GQ article has revealed that it might not all be showbiz.

“It ain’t just for the cameras and the premiere[s],” Barry told GQ. “I’m really flirtin’. ”



Ooh..

I know! “Me and Jacob – he’s like a brother to me, honestly,” the Irish actor shared.

“I think when you’re comfortable with someone, you can be as close as you want, you know what I mean? It’s not like, ‘Oh, don’t come near me’ – it’s like, I’m comfortable. When I’m comfortable around people, I’m comfy,” he added.

Barry says that he doesn’t express that side of himself to everyone, and didn’t around other boys growing up.

“Yeah, no,” Barry laughed when asked if the friendship mirrored any of his teen ones.

But, he says, “I’m comfortable with Jacob. Messin’ about. Havin’ a laugh. We’re bein’ lads. We’ve just done a movie where we had to kiss, man. Look at the scenes we’ve done. You have to be comfortable with yourself.”