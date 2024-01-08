Between the revolving door of guest presenters, countless red carpet outfits and, of course, all of those speeches, awards shows can be tough to keep up with at the best of times.
Add in the fact that the Golden Globes mixes stars from both TV and film (oh yeah, and its four in the morning finish time here in the UK), and there’s even more chance of things going completely over your head.
Fortunately, this year we were covering the whole thing live, meaning we saw all of the highlights that went down – including a few moments that might have passed you by completely.
And so, here are 26 moments you might have missed from the 2024 Golden Globes, beginning – as all good awards shows do – on the red carpet…
1. Da’Vine Joy Randolph was one of the first stars to hit the red carpet, and what an entrance she made
Da’Vine also scooped her very first award early on in the ceremony for her performance in The Holdovers.
2. As ever, Hannah Waddingham did not disappoint
She may have, unfortunately, come home empty-handed, but we can comfortably say that the Ted Lasso star was on our best dressed list.
3. Rosamund Pike turned a look her Saltburn character would be proud of
The fact her headpiece was actually intended to cover up facial injuries from a recent skiing accident only just adds to the Elspeth-ness of it all.
4. Florence Pugh took the opportunity to debut a new hairstyle on the red carpet
Last year, the Oscar-nominated actor shaved her head for a role, and later spoke about how freeing she found the experience.
5. Reese Witherspoon made her way into the event with her son
There’s no mistaking who 20-year-old Deacon’s famous mother is, is there?
6. Time and time again, male stars let us down on the red carpet, so it was nice to see Barry Keoghan really making an effort for this year’s Golden Globes
The Saltburn star pulled out all the spots with this red ensemble
7. First-time host Jo Koy didn’t exactly get off to the best start
His 10-minute monologue didn’t exactly get the stars in attendance on side (we don’t know if it was referring to Barbie as being “based on a doll with big boobies” or his digs at international treasure Martin Scorsese), and people at home didn’t seem too impressed, either.
8. And yeah, getting on the wrong side of Taylor Swift probably didn’t help matters
The singer was visibly unimpressed when she cropped up in another of Jo Koy’s jokes later in the evening.
9. The intros from celebrity guest presenters were... a mixed bag, but we enjoyed Jared Leto poking fun at his reputation for method acting, at least
He and Angela Bassett… let’s just say it… “did the thing”.
10. Another high point was Daniel Kaluuya and co highlighting the importance of writers – while poking fun at studio execs
The Golden Globes marked the first major Hollywood awards shows since the strikes of 2023, so this skit before the Best Screenplay award was particularly noteworthy.
11. Timothée Chalamet never made it onto the stage – but he and Kylie Jenner still somehow stole the show
The couple were seen looking loved-up pretty much every time the camera cut to them during breaks in the ceremony.
12. First-time winner Ayo Edebiri’s acceptance speech was a total joy
We particularly enjoyed her shout-out to her “agents and managers’ assistants”, otherwise known as “the people who answer my emails”.
13. Taylor Swift apprently appreciated that bit, too
The singer was seen nodding in approval during Ayo’s speech.
14. For anyone who already loves Kieran Culkin, his Golden Globes acceptance speech is a must-watch
Between an apology for his indigestion, and telling Pedro Pascal to “suck it”, it was one minute of brilliant chaos from the Succession star.
15. Jennifer Lawrence had some fun when her nomination came up towards the end of the evening
The Oscar winner was nominated, believe it or not, for her performance in the sexually-charged comedy No Hard Feelings.
16. It’s fair to say that there was a lot of love in the room for Emma Stone
Seriously, check out the reaction – including from her fellow nominees – when she won.
17. Yes, Cillian Murphy. There is lipstick all over your nose
“I’m just going to leave it.”
18. Andra Day did a bit of a double take thanks to the autocue
“From singing in a strip… mall…”
19. Billie Eilish gave an emotional speech when she picked up one of Barbie’s only Golden Globes wins for Best Original Song
She revealed that writing her chart-topping single What Was I Made For? “kind of saved me” when she was going through a difficult time in her personal life.
20. Andrew Scott and Pedro Pascal were apparently the duo everyone needed in their lives
We’ll spare you some of the social media comments, but people were happy to see them chatting, let’s just leave it at that.
21. Oh, and clearly Pedro Pascal wasn’t going to let a little injury stand in his way of serving us all a look
He left fans a little concerned when he sported a sling on the red carpet. Apparently, a recent “fall” left him with an arm injury, prompting him to warn fans: “Be careful, it can happen to anybody.”
22. The stars of Suits poked fun at the show’s delayed popularity
“It’s hard to imagine having to wait so long for your show to get that kind of recognition,” they joked. Oh, and by the way, no, it wasn’t a full cast reunion, so stand down.
23. Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell gave us this hilarious dance sequence
Why? Who cares! It was fun!
24. They even got Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez dancing in their seats
And that’s no mean feat, given the Oscar winner isn’t always the most cheerful at awards shows…
25. Lily Gladstone made history as the first indigenous winner of the award for Best Performance by A Female Actor In A Drama
She used her speech to highlight past injustices for Native Americans in the film industry and speak the Blackfoot language on the Golden Globes stage. Lily received a standing ovation from the audience once her speech was done.
26. Oprah brings the night to a very Oprah conclusion
Oppenheimer wins the night’s final award – and Oprah doing her best “Oprah” voice to announce the winner was the perfect way to end any awards show.
Check out more red carpet snaps from this year’s Golden Globes in the gallery below: