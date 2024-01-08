Big moments from the 2024 Golden Globes CBS Photo Archive/Getty/Rich Polk/Golden Globes/CBS/

Between the revolving door of guest presenters, countless red carpet outfits and, of course, all of those speeches, awards shows can be tough to keep up with at the best of times.

Add in the fact that the Golden Globes mixes stars from both TV and film (oh yeah, and its four in the morning finish time here in the UK), and there’s even more chance of things going completely over your head.

Fortunately, this year we were covering the whole thing live, meaning we saw all of the highlights that went down – including a few moments that might have passed you by completely.

And so, here are 26 moments you might have missed from the 2024 Golden Globes, beginning – as all good awards shows do – on the red carpet…

1. Da’Vine Joy Randolph was one of the first stars to hit the red carpet, and what an entrance she made

Da'Vine Joy Randolph walking the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Da’Vine also scooped her very first award early on in the ceremony for her performance in The Holdovers.

2. As ever, Hannah Waddingham did not disappoint

Hannah Waddingham strikes a pose at the 2024 Golden Globes Monica Schipper/GA via Getty Images

She may have, unfortunately, come home empty-handed, but we can comfortably say that the Ted Lasso star was on our best dressed list.

3. Rosamund Pike turned a look her Saltburn character would be proud of

Rosamund Pike's headpiece deserves an award of its own Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

The fact her headpiece was actually intended to cover up facial injuries from a recent skiing accident only just adds to the Elspeth-ness of it all.

4. Florence Pugh took the opportunity to debut a new hairstyle on the red carpet

Florence Pugh at the Golden Globes Tommaso Boddi/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Last year, the Oscar-nominated actor shaved her head for a role, and later spoke about how freeing she found the experience.

5. Reese Witherspoon made her way into the event with her son

Deacon Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

There’s no mistaking who 20-year-old Deacon’s famous mother is, is there?

6. Time and time again, male stars let us down on the red carpet, so it was nice to see Barry Keoghan really making an effort for this year’s Golden Globes

Barry Keoghan John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

The Saltburn star pulled out all the spots with this red ensemble

7. First-time host Jo Koy didn’t exactly get off to the best start

(WATCH) Did Jo Koy bomb or not during his #GoldenGlobes monologue? pic.twitter.com/fJ6NjJg62F — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 8, 2024

His 10-minute monologue didn’t exactly get the stars in attendance on side (we don’t know if it was referring to Barbie as being “based on a doll with big boobies” or his digs at international treasure Martin Scorsese), and people at home didn’t seem too impressed, either.

8. And yeah, getting on the wrong side of Taylor Swift probably didn’t help matters

The one funny thing Jo Koy has done so far is mention Taylor Swift by name because it led to this cutaway shot where she's extremely "keep my name out of your mouth" #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/8E1dvWjs5c — Shawn Pasternak (@ShawnCP92) January 8, 2024

The singer was visibly unimpressed when she cropped up in another of Jo Koy’s jokes later in the evening.

9. The intros from celebrity guest presenters were... a mixed bag, but we enjoyed Jared Leto poking fun at his reputation for method acting, at least

He and Angela Bassett… let’s just say it… “did the thing”.

10. Another high point was Daniel Kaluuya and co highlighting the importance of writers – while poking fun at studio execs

While presenting the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay, actors Daniel Kaluuya, Hailee Steinfeld, and Shameik Moore highlighted the importance of writers by pretending to read a teleprompter intro that was written by studio executives pic.twitter.com/2rBW9sshAq — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 8, 2024

The Golden Globes marked the first major Hollywood awards shows since the strikes of 2023, so this skit before the Best Screenplay award was particularly noteworthy.

11. Timothée Chalamet never made it onto the stage – but he and Kylie Jenner still somehow stole the show

Do Kylie and Timothée know that the ad breaks on the Golden Globe website is just a fan cam of them pic.twitter.com/QIbs42Ofhi — yasmine | ياسمين (@filmwithyas) January 8, 2024

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards.

They spotted 💋 at the #GoldenGlobes . pic.twitter.com/4Q8PNjLJQC — jaidev joshi (@jdjoshi60) January 8, 2024

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/b191LJ5SX1 — 21 (@21metgala) January 8, 2024

The couple were seen looking loved-up pretty much every time the camera cut to them during breaks in the ceremony.

12. First-time winner Ayo Edebiri’s acceptance speech was a total joy

Ayo Edebiri’s acceptance speech for her first Golden Globe win.

pic.twitter.com/pwxUWl1W7Q — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 8, 2024

We particularly enjoyed her shout-out to her “agents and managers’ assistants”, otherwise known as “the people who answer my emails”.

13. Taylor Swift apprently appreciated that bit, too

Taylor Swift nods in agreement during Ayo Edebiri's acceptance speech thanking all of her agents and managers' assistants pic.twitter.com/2tpQ3UVHX8 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 8, 2024

The singer was seen nodding in approval during Ayo’s speech.

14. For anyone who already loves Kieran Culkin, his Golden Globes acceptance speech is a must-watch

Kieran Culkin’s acceptance speech for his first ever Golden Globe win. pic.twitter.com/wzPIYlsaGP — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 8, 2024

Between an apology for his indigestion, and telling Pedro Pascal to “suck it”, it was one minute of brilliant chaos from the Succession star.

15. Jennifer Lawrence had some fun when her nomination came up towards the end of the evening

“If I don’t win, I’m leaving” - Jennifer Lawrence mouths to the camera during her category at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/XP0T1wOMit — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) January 8, 2024

The Oscar winner was nominated, believe it or not, for her performance in the sexually-charged comedy No Hard Feelings.

16. It’s fair to say that there was a lot of love in the room for Emma Stone

Taylor Swift reacts to Emma Stone winning her Golden Globes. pic.twitter.com/sDAzCut6go — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 8, 2024

Jennifer Lawrence’s reaction to Emma Stone winning at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/QWOA2XvaUh — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 8, 2024

Seriously, check out the reaction – including from her fellow nominees – when she won.

17. Yes, Cillian Murphy. There is lipstick all over your nose

Cillian Murphy: "Do I have lipstick all over my nose? I'm just gonna leave it." pic.twitter.com/0arz2yuQRE — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2024

“I’m just going to leave it.”

18. Andra Day did a bit of a double take thanks to the autocue

They're 🔙 presenting the award for Best Song - Motion Picture: Andra Day and @JonBatiste! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/axNyV95X9J — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

“From singing in a strip… mall…”

19. Billie Eilish gave an emotional speech when she picked up one of Barbie’s only Golden Globes wins for Best Original Song

“It was exactly a year ago that we were shown Barbie, and I was very, very miserable and depressed at the time. And writing that song kind of saved me a little bit.” —Billie Eilish accepting the Golden Globe for her song “What was I made for?” pic.twitter.com/2vvlXfpu5G — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 8, 2024

She revealed that writing her chart-topping single What Was I Made For? “kind of saved me” when she was going through a difficult time in her personal life.

20. Andrew Scott and Pedro Pascal were apparently the duo everyone needed in their lives

We’ll spare you some of the social media comments, but people were happy to see them chatting, let’s just leave it at that.

21. Oh, and clearly Pedro Pascal wasn’t going to let a little injury stand in his way of serving us all a look

"It can happen to anybody."



Pedro Pascal, who showed up to the Golden Globes red carpet with his arm in a sling, said his injury was caused by a fall. pic.twitter.com/ZpLgrNeXWI — The Associated Press (@AP) January 8, 2024

He left fans a little concerned when he sported a sling on the red carpet. Apparently, a recent “fall” left him with an arm injury, prompting him to warn fans: “Be careful, it can happen to anybody.”

22. The stars of Suits poked fun at the show’s delayed popularity

“It’s hard to imagine having to wait so long for your show to get that kind of recognition,” they joked. Oh, and by the way, no, it wasn’t a full cast reunion, so stand down.

23. Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell gave us this hilarious dance sequence

one thing about Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell…they’re gonna do a bit while presenting at an awards show!#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/uhtK0LrM85 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 8, 2024

Why? Who cares! It was fun!

24. They even got Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez dancing in their seats

Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell, Andrew Scott, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck dancing wins. #GoldenGlobes2024 💃🏽🕺🏾 pic.twitter.com/mf26sC7Psm — Reshma Gopaldas (@reshingbull) January 8, 2024

And that’s no mean feat, given the Oscar winner isn’t always the most cheerful at awards shows…

25. Lily Gladstone made history as the first indigenous winner of the award for Best Performance by A Female Actor In A Drama

Lily Gladstone becomes the first Indigenous actor to win a Golden Globe. pic.twitter.com/MH8O15oXlg — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 8, 2024

She used her speech to highlight past injustices for Native Americans in the film industry and speak the Blackfoot language on the Golden Globes stage. Lily received a standing ovation from the audience once her speech was done.

26. Oprah brings the night to a very Oprah conclusion

Oppenheimer wins the night’s final award – and Oprah doing her best “Oprah” voice to announce the winner was the perfect way to end any awards show.

Check out more red carpet snaps from this year’s Golden Globes in the gallery below:

