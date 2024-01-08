Rosamund Pike's Golden Globes Look Is Definitely One Her Saltburn Character Would Be Proud Of

Rosamund Pike at the 2024 Golden Globes MICHAEL TRAN via Getty Images

As the eccentric and, at times, tactless matriarch Lady Elspeth Catton, Rosamund Pike was undoubtedly one of the scene-stealers of Saltburn, the film that the whole world is talking about right now.

And on Sunday night, the British actor made an appearance on the Golden Globes that her character would be proud of.

Rosamund was nominated in the Best Supporting Performance In A Motion Picture category at this year’s awards ceremony, and certainly made a big impression as she walked the red carpet.

The Gone Girl star was seen striking a pose for photographers in an elaborate vintage Dior dress with intricate lace detail.

Rosamund Pike's ensemble was a stand-out at this year's Golden Globes Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

But the real stand-out was the outfit’s unusual matching headpiece (designed, of course, by Philip Treacy), with Rosamund joking to Deadline that director Emerald Fennell had given her “a licence to play” when she cast her in Saltburn.

(WATCH) Rosamund Pike on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet wearing an ensemble that mirrors what her character in 'Saltburn' would wear pic.twitter.com/uczVa6RTbX — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 8, 2024

Last month, Rosamund gave an interview in which she shared her candid first impressions of her inaugural viewing of Saltburn.

“I don’t know quite what it was, I was made to feel quite uncomfortable,” she said of the polarising film.

“I think the camera is so personal, the lens is so close and you really see everything. And our editor was very, very fine and detailed. So yeah, I was shocked and very uncomfortable.”

Saltburn was among the nominated films at this year’s Golden Globes, with leading star Barry Keoghan also receiving a nod alongside Rosamund.

