This Classic Pop Banger Has Been Launched Back Into The UK Top 10 – All Thanks To Saltburn

Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s signature hit Murder On The Dancefloor is back in the UK top 10 this week for the first time in two decades.

And it’s all thanks to a little film called Saltburn.

As those who’ve seen the polarising film will already know, Murder On The Dance Floor features heavily in the film’s climax, with Barry Keoghan performing a naked dance around his recently-inherited manor to the 2001 classic in Saltburn’s final moments.

The success of Emerald Fennell’s latest movie has led to a resurgence for the song, with a major boost in streaming figures pushing it to number eight in this week’s UK singles chart.

“One thing I’ve always loved about my work is its ability to surprise me,” Sophie told the Official Charts Company of her track’s new-found renaissance.

“Murder On The Dancefloor is a song I’ve been singing for 20 years, and I’m on really good terms with it. I love singing it, I love performing it and what’s happening at the moment is kind of magical, actually.”

She added: “I’m so proud of Murder On The Dancefloor, but I also share it with everybody who has love for it. I’m just having so much fun. Thank you!”

It was previously revealed that Murder On The Dancefloor had also been discovered by a new audience across the pond thanks to its prominence in Saltburn, even topping the Spotify Viral Chart in the US.

All we can say is, it’s too bad Saltburn didn’t get released a few weeks earlier, we might have had The Cheeky Girls at Christmas number one…

Saltburn’s cultural footprint extends far beyond the Sophie Ellis-Bextor resurgence, though.

One key scene from the film (we’re sure you can guess which) has inspired a viral cocktail on TikTok, as well as its own candle.

