Barry Keoghan Has Seen *That* Viral Saltburn Bathtub Candle – And He Has Some Thoughts

Of all the outrageous on-screen moments in Saltburn, the most talked-about of the lot is undoubtedly that bathtub scene.

Even if you’ve not still seen the film yet, you’re quite possibly still aware of the scene in question, in which Jacob Elordi’s character masturbates in the bath, only for Oliver (played by Barry Keoghan) to sneak in and... secretly slurp up the remnants.

So far, the scene has already inspired its own viral cocktail, as well as a candle that’s now for sale on Etsy, just in case that’s the sort of thing you want your home to smell like.

Asked if he was aware of the latter by Variety, Barry joked: “I already have 10 of them.”

“They’re all burning at my house right now,” he said.

Meanwhile, Priscilla star Jacob recently shared his take on the much-discussed scene.

“You don’t really see things like that in mainstream movies... so it was great that everyone was allowed to push those boundaries and expose people like that,” he told Stream Wars.

The Australian actor previously joked: “I was like, ‘Thank God, it’s mine’... I was very proud. I was very proud to have Barry Keoghan guzzling it like that.”

Meanwhile, Barry recently admitted that another of Saltburn’s most memorable scenes – in which his character gives his friend Felix an unorthodox graveside tribute – was not in the original script.

“I wanted to see what the next level of obsession was,” he claimed. “So I asked for a closed set. I wanted to see where it went.

“It could have gone completely wrong but I think it moved the story.”