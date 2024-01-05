'Disgusting And Satisfying': Saltburn Producer Margot Robbie Shares Her Take On That Bath Scene

Margot Robbie VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

While Margot Robbie is still waving a huge wave of success after her performance in Barbie, what you might not realise is that she’s behind another of the past year’s most talked-about films.

Margot’s company LuckyChap helped produce the recent hit Saltburn, with both herself and co-founder Josey McNamara listed as producers, alongside filmmaker Emerald Fennell.

Advertisement

As the film continues to dominate the conversation, the Wolf Of Wall Street star was asked about one of Saltburn’s most outrageous scenes during a recent interview with Variety.

Yes, we are, of course, referring to Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan’s now-infamous bathtub moment.

“It didn’t feel that shocking in the script, because Emerald immerses you into a world so quickly,” Margot admitted. “She’s so masterful at tone and plot; she gets you into it so quickly – you’re just immediately like, ‘I’m in this world’.

“So by the time you get to something like the bathtub scene, she’s primed you for it. She’s got you. You’re, like, picking at a scab; you’re like, ‘I can’t help myself’. Or like popping a pimple: ‘I know I shouldn’t squeeze but I’m gonna.’”

Barry Keoghan as seen during one of Saltburn's most memorable moments Prime Video

Advertisement

Referring to the “intentionally disgusting and satisfying” events that go down in Saltburn, Margot added: “I think she wanted you to be equally as disgusted as you are titillated, and equally as shocked as you are by finding that depravity in yourself.

“[Emerald] gets in your brain and she kind of taps into the most depraved parts of it, so that you’re complicit in the story. That’s the watercooler moment — the thing that people are talking about two weeks afterwards.”

Meanwhile, Saltburn’s own Jacob Elordi recently shared his take on the much-discussed scene.

Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan at the premiere of Saltburn Leon Bennett/GA via Getty Images

“You don’t really see things like that in mainstream movies... so it was great that everyone was allowed to push those boundaries and expose people like that,” he said during an interview with Stream Wars.

The Australian actor previously joked: “I was like, ‘Thank God, it’s mine’... I was very proud. I was very proud to have Barry Keoghan guzzling it like that.”

Advertisement