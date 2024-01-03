Emerald Fennell Reveals 1 Subtle Detail You Probably Missed In Saltburn's Opening Sequence

Emerald Fennell Michael Buckner via Getty Images

With Saltburn dominating the conversation right now, filmmaker Emerald Fennell is lifting the lid on some of the smaller details that may have passed you by when you were watching.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, the Oscar winner shared an image of Saltburn’s title card, revealing it was painstakingly created using stop-motion techniques to tie in with the film’s central themes.

“It took months to make as a single frame took half a day, but it encapsulates everything: a beauty that drives us mad,” she wrote.

Each frame of the opening titles was hand drawn, gilded & painted by our incredible graphic designer Katie & her assistant India, then applied in stop motion. It took months to make as a single frame took half a day, but it encapsulates everything: a beauty that drives us mad. https://t.co/epwDibXbJv — Emerald Fennell (@emeraldfennell) January 2, 2024

Shortly after this, Emerald pointed out another subtle detail that was buried in the opening sequence of her latest big-screen offering.

“Saltburn’s opening sequence was written, filmed and edited to Handel’s Zadok the Priest: the coronation theme, which Anthony Willis beautifully re-orchestrated,” she explained.

“But here, when the title appears, the choir doesn’t sing ‘Zadok the Priest’, they sing ‘Oliver Quick’. Long live the king!”

Saltburn’s opening sequence was written, filmed & edited to Handel’s Zadok the Priest: the coronation theme. Which Anthony Willis beautifully re-orchestrated. But here when the title appears the choir doesn’t sing “Zadok the Priest”, they sing “Oliver Quick”. Long live the king! pic.twitter.com/Aqa9zSI9b4 — Emerald Fennell (@emeraldfennell) January 2, 2024

This isn’t the only “aha” moment Saltburn fans have had in recent days, though.

Meanwhile, Rosamund Pike – whose performance as Felix’s mother Elspeth is already generating Oscar buzz – made headlines this week when she spoke candidly about how she felt watching Saltburn for the first time.