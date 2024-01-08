Barbie And Oppenheimer Were Among The Top Films At The Golden Globes – But Who Came Out On Top?

Some of the biggest names in film and TV were recognised on Sunday night as awards season got underway for 2024.
Heading into this year’s Golden Globes, Barbie and Succession were the most recognised show and movie, respectively, with nine nominations each.
And while Succession ended up coming out on top in the television categories, with four wins in total, it was actually Barbie’s box office “rival” Oppenheimer that was the runaway success on the night.
Oppenheimer’s five wins included individual victories for Christopher Nolan, as well as cast members Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr, and one of the night’s most coveted titles, Best Motion Picture (Drama).
In fact, Barbie took home just two of the nine awards it was nominated for, putting it on the same number of wins as Poor Things and Anatomy Of A Fall, while TV hits Beef and The Bear scooped three prizes each.
Here’s the full list of winners from this year’s Golden Globes…
Film
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Oppenheimer
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama
Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama
Lily Gladstone (Killers Of The Flower Moon)
Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Poor Things
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Emma Stone (Poor Things)
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
Best Supporting Male Actor in a Motion Picture
Robert Downey Jr (Oppenheimer)
Best Supporting Female Actor in a Motion Picture
Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
Best Director
Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
Best Screenplay
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari (Anatomy Of A Fall)
Best Non-English Language Film
Anatomy Of A Fall
Best Animated Film
The Boy And The Heron
Best Original Song
What Was I Made For? – Billie Eilish (Barbie)
Best Original Score
Ludwig Göransson (Oppenheimer)
Cinematic And Box Office Achievement
Barbie
TV
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
The Bear
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
Best Television Series – Drama
Succession
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Series – Drama
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Series – Drama
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Best Supporting Performance By A Female Actor On Television
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
Best Supporting Performance By A Male Actor On Television
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Beef
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made for Television
Steven Yeun (Beef)
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made for Television
Ali Wong (Beef)
Best Performance In Stand-Up Comedy On Television
Ricky Gervais (Armageddon)