Barbie And Oppenheimer Were Among The Top Films At The Golden Globes – But Who Came Out On Top?

Some of the biggest names in film and TV were recognised on Sunday night as awards season got underway for 2024.

Heading into this year’s Golden Globes, Barbie and Succession were the most recognised show and movie, respectively, with nine nominations each.

And while Succession ended up coming out on top in the television categories, with four wins in total, it was actually Barbie’s box office “rival” Oppenheimer that was the runaway success on the night.

Oppenheimer’s five wins included individual victories for Christopher Nolan, as well as cast members Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr, and one of the night’s most coveted titles, Best Motion Picture (Drama).

In fact, Barbie took home just two of the nine awards it was nominated for, putting it on the same number of wins as Poor Things and Anatomy Of A Fall, while TV hits Beef and The Bear scooped three prizes each.

Here’s the full list of winners from this year’s Golden Globes…

Film

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Oppenheimer

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama

Lily Gladstone (Killers Of The Flower Moon)

Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Poor Things

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Best Supporting Male Actor in a Motion Picture

Robert Downey Jr (Oppenheimer)

Best Supporting Female Actor in a Motion Picture

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best Director

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Best Screenplay

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari (Anatomy Of A Fall)

Best Non-English Language Film

Anatomy Of A Fall

Best Animated Film

The Boy And The Heron

Best Original Song

What Was I Made For? – Billie Eilish (Barbie)

Best Original Score

Ludwig Göransson (Oppenheimer)

Cinematic And Box Office Achievement

Barbie

TV

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Bear

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Best Television Series – Drama

Succession

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Best Supporting Performance By A Female Actor On Television

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Best Supporting Performance By A Male Actor On Television

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Beef

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made for Television

Steven Yeun (Beef)

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made for Television

Ali Wong (Beef)

Best Performance In Stand-Up Comedy On Television