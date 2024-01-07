The Golden Globes red carpet pictured on Sunday night, before the stars' arrivals Earl Gibson III/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

It’s that time of year where things feel particularly cold and dreary, leaving many of us feeling in need of some escapism.

Sound familiar? Well, if you’re someone who likes to follow all of the latest goings on in the world of showbiz, it might interest you to know awards season is officially here. And you know what that means, don’t you? Dozens upon dozens of A-list red carpet photos to keep you distracted from the real world – at least for a few minutes.

Up first on the awards calendar is the Golden Globes; a unique one as it’s among the few ceremonies that recognises talent from both film and TV. And as a result, the guestlist is twice as star-studded.

Also nominated in 2024 are HuffPost faves like Andrew Scott, Ayo Edebiri, Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet, Pedro Pascal, Meryl Streep, Jeremy Allen White, Barry Keoghan and Emma Stone.

Celebrity arrivals at the 2024 Golden Globes Monica Schipper / GA/ Michelle Tran / Amy Sussman / Getty /

Meanwhile, Barbie and Succession were the most-recognised film and TV series of 2024, respectively, so it’s safe to assume the casts of those two projects will be making a big impression on the red carpet.

Check out all the red carpet appearances from the 2024 Golden Globes you need to see in the gallery below, but make sure you keep checking back over the course of Sunday night, as we’ll be updating as more stars begin making their way into the event…