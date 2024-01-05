Get Us A Golden Globes Pass Because THIS Is What's In The 2024 Gift Bag

Barry Keoghan and Colin Farrell celebrate The Banshees of Inisherin win at last year's ceremony Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

I’m sure there are a great many perks to being a celebrity, but today we’re talking about the 2024 Golden Globes gift bags, specifically, which have been valued at about half a million dollars.

The 81st Golden Globes ceremony, due to take place this Sunday 7th January at The Beverly Hilton in California, will see the best of television and film from 2023 go head-to-head.

Barbie, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things lead the number of nominations for films, meanwhile Succession is far and away the most decorated television series with nine nominations. But what I’m personally most gagged over is the gift bags.

Presented as “the ultimate gift box”, the bags have been curated by luxury magazine Robb Report, and include 35 products, services and trips worth up to $500,000.

Included in the bags, which will go to all 83 of the award ceremony’s winners and presenters, is:

A two-night stay in Burgundy, France (worth $2,200)

A five-day luxury yacht charter in Indonesia (worth $50,000)

A full luxury experience at the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita and Naviva (worth $15,000)

A two-night all-inclusive stay at Hotel Wailea, Relais & Châteaux (worth $5,500)

A two-night stay at the Liss Ard Estate in Ireland (worth $2,200)

A five-day all-inclusive luxury experience, including transportation and yacht experience, at the Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman (worth $20,000)

A three-night stay in SoCal with private surf lessons and a custom surfboard (worth $6,500)

One-year membership to The Britely, Pendry, a private social club in West Hollywood (worth $3,000

Essential collection of Gold Ossetra caviar from Caviar Russe (worth $545)

Limited edition Edon Roc Gin from Distillerie de Monaco (worth $275)

A bottle of Komos Tequila (worth $499)

Black diamond retinol oil from 111SKIN (worth $250)

A rose gold radiance face mask from 111SKIN (worth $35)

A tattoo session with celebrity tattoo artist Atelier Eva (worth $2,500)

A choice of bespoke facial or body treatment and skin analysis at Biologique Spa (worth $600)

Tomato Filling Serum from Byroe (worth $150)

Truffle Eye Serum from Byroe (worth $114)

Custom swimming trunks by Crasqi (worth $200)

LED facemask from CurrentBody (worth $380)

The Cream from Le Domaine (worth $250)

A Marrakech brown suede bag from Metier (worth $600)

Luxury perfume from Perfumehead (worth $450)

A hair spa treatment and blowout from Rossano Ferretti (worth $1,500)

There are also more exclusive gifts available to a select few, including a membership and credits for XO Jet, a private jet charter; six bottles of Liber Pater, the world’s most expensive wine valued at $193,500; and a pair of Coomi x Muzo emerald earrings worth $69,000.

I’d say that just about makes drinking semen-laced bathwater from an old plug hole worth it.