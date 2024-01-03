America Ferrera Takes On Barbie Critics Over This 1 Key Scene

America Ferrera at the UK premiere of Barbie Anadolu via Getty Images

America Ferrera has spoken out about criticism of her most memorable scene in the recent Barbie movie.

Last year, the former Ugly Betty star appeared in Barbie as Gloria, a Mattel employee and mother who goes on to help the titular character take back control of Barbie Land.

To help empower Barbie, America’s character delivers a rousing speech about womanhood in general, that many critics hailed as a stand-out moment of the whole film, although others suggested it “oversimplified” feminist ideas.

Asked about the latter criticism during an interview with the New York Times, the Emmy winner responded: “We can know things and still need to hear them out loud. It can still be a cathartic.

“There are a lot of people who need Feminism 101, whole generations of girls who are just coming up now and who don’t have words for the culture that they’re being raised in. Also, boys and men who may have never spent any time thinking about feminist theory.”

America continued: “If you are well-versed in feminism, then it might seem like an oversimplification, but there are entire countries that banned this film for a reason.

“To say that something that is maybe foundational, or, in some people’s view, basic feminism isn’t needed is an oversimplification. Assuming that everybody is on the same level of knowing and understanding the experience of womanhood is an oversimplification.”