Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Just Gave A Very Intriguing Answer About A Potential Ken Film

Ryan Gosling as Ken during his big number in the new Barbie film Warner Bros

Barbie director Greta Gerwig has given an intriguing response when asked about the potential to turn her hit film into a franchise.

Since then, there’s been near-endless talk of a potential sequel or spin-off, with one possible idea that’s floating around being a stand-alone project centred around Ryan Gosling’s Ken.

Greta was asked about this possibility during a recent interview on 60 Minutes, where she remained decidedly tight-lipped.

“I can’t comment on that. I mean, the truth is, you know…I guess we’ll see,” she told Sharyn Alfonsi with a laugh.

While Margot Robbie took the lead in the much-hyped film, Ryan’s performance was hailed by many critics as a stand-out, with the character even receiving a four-minute musical production number (along with the rest of the Kens) towards the end of the film.

Because of Ken’s prominent role in the Barbie campaign, many fans are already questioning whether a film centred around the character is really the way to go…

Aanddd of course a movie about women empowerment turns back to please men, how am I not surprised 😐 https://t.co/lMTsdCopA5 pic.twitter.com/020jfQKKol — Cat with love (@Catwithlove22) December 6, 2023

We don’t need this. Loved Ken in the movie, but that doesn’t mean we need to start making sequels or any possible spin offs — CinemaBums (@Cinema_Bums) December 6, 2023

something so awfully ironic about ken becoming the poster child of this film https://t.co/zD4Y10ZsdL — thirteenth doctors defence attorney (@14YoureOver) December 6, 2023

*in disappearing ink* there was too much Ken in the movie to begin with https://t.co/JRY9knQeiF — bobbi hosts ✨The Afternoon Special✨ (@hiimbobbi) December 6, 2023

I feel this is missing the point but ok https://t.co/bdTdi7rzJh — 🇧🇧🏳️🌈 🇵🇸 m a r c u s (@marcusxdusty) December 6, 2023

the movie about womanhood starring multiple women is now getting a possible spin-off about a man who literally set up a patriarchal regime in the movie… https://t.co/QcXoOFFkwj pic.twitter.com/NtddGnCAr2 — 𓆩♱𓆪 (@fruitc9ke) December 6, 2023

the amount of narrative space he took up for a barbie movie is kenough… we do NOT need this https://t.co/JljezmNFLT — allure (@allurequinn) December 6, 2023

the barbie was damn near the ken movie already if we being honest … https://t.co/nBGyw5dEF2 — zachariah (@airtightangelic) December 6, 2023

Greta previously claimed she hoped her film would “launch a bunch of different Barbie movies”, but also said: “I wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero.”