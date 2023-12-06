Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Just Gave A Very Intriguing Answer About A Potential Ken Film

Barbie director Greta Gerwig has given an intriguing response when asked about the potential to turn her hit film into a franchise.
Over the summer, Barbie proved to be one of the year’s biggest movies, winning over both fans and critics with its irreverent humour, killer soundtrack and A-list cast.
Since then, there’s been near-endless talk of a potential sequel or spin-off, with one possible idea that’s floating around being a stand-alone project centred around Ryan Gosling’s Ken.
Greta was asked about this possibility during a recent interview on 60 Minutes, where she remained decidedly tight-lipped.
“I can’t comment on that. I mean, the truth is, you know…I guess we’ll see,” she told Sharyn Alfonsi with a laugh.
While Margot Robbie took the lead in the much-hyped film, Ryan’s performance was hailed by many critics as a stand-out, with the character even receiving a four-minute musical production number (along with the rest of the Kens) towards the end of the film.
Because of Ken’s prominent role in the Barbie campaign, many fans are already questioning whether a film centred around the character is really the way to go…
Greta previously claimed she hoped her film would “launch a bunch of different Barbie movies”, but also said: “I wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero.”
Meanwhile, Margot Robbie said more recently: “I think we put everything into this one. We didn’t build it to be a trilogy or something. Greta put everything into this movie, so I can’t imagine what would be next.”