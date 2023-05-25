The Star-Studded Barbie Soundtrack Has Got Us Even More Excited For The Film Of The Summer

Just when we thought we couldn’t be any more sold on the forthcoming Barbie film (seriously, we can’t be the only ones well into triple figures on views of the trailer that came out last month, right?), along came the news that Dua Lipa has recorded a new song from the soundtrack.
Earlier this week, the Grammy winner shared a teaser for her new track Dance The Night, which is coming out on Friday and will feature in the film.
Alongside a short blast of the track – which sounds like it was lifted straight off Dua’s Future Nostalgia album – the snippet was accompanied by a teaser video in which the Levitating singer pays homage to Margot Robbie in that immediately-iconic Barbie trailer.
But it turns out, Dua isn’t the only A-lister on the soundtrack.
On Thursday afternoon, Rolling Stone published the full list of stars featured on the accompanying Barbie album, which includes Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Haim, Ice Spice, Charli XCX and Ava Max.
Also featured are Tame Impala, Gayle, Karol G, Khalid, The Kid Laroi, PinkPantheress, Dominic Fike, Kali and Fifty Fifty.
Intriguingly, Rolling Stone also shared a teaser image which claimed that “more Barbies & Kens” are still “to be announced”.
Oh – and one more thing. There’s apparently a new song by none other than Ken himself, Ryan Gosling, on there too.
Ryan actually has plenty of musical experience, making up one half of the rock duo Dead Man’s Bones and previously lending his voice to La La Land, in which he and Emma Stone shared the screen.
Still, we can’t wait to hear what he’s cooked up for his latest big-screen outing – and fingers crossed it means we’re going to get a musical number from Ken in the film itself.
The Barbie album will be released on Friday 21 July, which is also the same day the film hits cinemas.