Movie Fans Have Already Spotted Loads Of References To Another Iconic Film In Barbie Trailer

But now, film fans reckon they’ve spotted a few nods to another major film in the trailer after repeat viewings.

In the clip, Margot Robbie’s take on the iconic doll is seen driving past a movie theatre showing The Wizard Of Oz – and viewers have spotted a few more references to the pioneering film within the trailer.

Margot Robbie in the Barbie trailer Warner Bros

For starters, the clip opens with a close-up of Barbie in a pair of glittery shoes, while Dorothy’s ruby slippers are obviously one of The Wizard Of Oz’s most iconic images.

Others have also pointed out that Barbie can be seen heading out on an adventure on a baby pink brick road, in what many have interpreted as a nod to the famous Yellow Brick Road as seen in the 1939 classic.

What’s more, Barbie’s outfit in this sequence is a pink gingham dress – in other words a Barbie-fied version of Judy Garland’s famous costume.

high, so I made a presentation table of the comparisons between wizard of oz and the new #barbie trailer. #ad pic.twitter.com/iJstiqwgSR — Devin Berry (@devinkberry) April 5, 2023

Barbie potentially being a Barbie version of The Wizard Of Oz is so exciting https://t.co/r5nldtJT3b — EssenceofDrag (@EssenceofDrag) April 5, 2023

THERE ARE WIZARD OF OZ REFERENCES IN THE BARBIE MOVIE TRAILER.



I CAN’T EVEEEEEN!!!!! — FABGELOUS 💓 CANDY WHOREHOL (@fabgelous) April 5, 2023

Some have taken these nods as a sign that Barbie will be a re-telling of The Wizard Of Oz, but while Dorothy Gale was transported to a mystical dream-like world, Barbie will instead be venturing into the “real world”:

#Barbie’s Barbie Land theater is playing THE WIZARD OF OZ (1939), a movie about a young woman transported into another world, seems like a strong hint at the story being told in #BarbieMovie // #BarbieTheMovie. pic.twitter.com/m00zmSFOQq — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) April 4, 2023

if the barbie movie actually ends up being reverse wizard of oz i will never shut up about being right and i'm not sorry about it — sophie beatrix petticrew ☔ (@bewareofspock) April 5, 2023

Wait is Barbie going to be a modern retelling of the wizard of oz because if so I AM HYPE — shane ✌🏼 (@kearnxs) April 6, 2023

Two things I noticed in the #Barbie trailer:



Firstly, the cinema that Barbie drives past shows The Wizard Of Oz characters. Dorothy doesn't fit in the real world because she's perfect, Barbie doesn't fit in the real world because she isn't. pic.twitter.com/GTgNpN9ODX — Marcus/Marc (They/Them) (@Megamarc9999) April 4, 2023

And secondly, the movie is going to get extremely meta, with the building in the back of this office scene saying 'Warner Bros. Discovery', confirming this is the real world and I personally believe the majority of the movie will take place there (Also, Will Ferell, ELF, hello?!) pic.twitter.com/RvQ2hzmaws — Marcus/Marc (They/Them) (@Megamarc9999) April 4, 2023

Barbie will star Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the titular doll and her boyfriend, Ken.

Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Nicola Couhglan and Hari Nef will all play different variations of Barbie, while Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu and Scott Evans will all play alternative Kens.