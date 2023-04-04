The Iconic New Barbie Movie Posters Have Become The Internet's Favourite New Meme

As promotional film rollouts go, the Barbie movie’s marketing campaign has to be up there with the best of them.

Not only has it already delivered *those* pictures of Ryan Gosling, and a ridiculously camp first trailer, but now its cast posters have knocked things up another gear.

Not only do they confirm long-standing rumours that lead stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are not the only Barbie and Kens in the film, but they see the star-studded cast posing for a selection of iconic shots revealing the ‘alternative’ versions of the dolls and other additional characters.

Previously announced stars including Sex Education actors Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, America Ferrera, Simu Liu and Kate McKinnon all appear alongside a fresh-batch of famous faces.

They include the likes of Helen Mirren, Will Ferrell, Dua Lipa, Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan, Sex Education’s Connor Swindells and Stath Let’s Flats creator Jamie Demetriou, who will all appear in the film.

The new casting announcements has basically got everyone wondering who isn’t going to be in the film when it is released in July.

So naturally, the internet has been having some fun coming up with ideas of who else should be in it...

The new Barbie posters are something else pic.twitter.com/lMTV3kAj82 — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) April 4, 2023

This Barbie is the Queen of Clean! pic.twitter.com/Zt7NjIcMwQ — tez (@tezdamn) April 4, 2023

First look at Kim Woodburn in Greta Gerwig’s ‘BARBIE’. pic.twitter.com/7LIBV8zvF8 — Dorinda Deadly (@dorindadeadly) April 4, 2023

wow EVERYONE is in this new Barbie movie pic.twitter.com/gM6L1SaHHf — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) April 4, 2023

this barbie is a mermaid! mermaidrry 🧜🏼♀️ pic.twitter.com/KhhmpujaBl — َ (@HSLT28I) April 4, 2023

this barbie is the chosen one! #barbie pic.twitter.com/ZJX56oGdxZ — buffy the vampire slayer (@btvsarchive) April 4, 2023

This Barbie is Céline Dion. pic.twitter.com/tTZluJogO7 — Chris Feil (@chrisvfeil) April 4, 2023

Alongside the new movie posters, a second more detailed trailer also debuted – which you can watch at the top of this post.

Barbie is written and directed by Greta Gerwig, known for helming Little Women and Lady Bird, as well as acting in films like Frances Ha and 20th Century Women.