Margot Robbie Says She And Ryan Gosling Were ‘Mortified’ In Viral Barbie Photos

If you think the Hollywood hype surrounding the forthcoming Barbie movie feels a bit excessive, don’t worry ― Margot Robbie understands your frustration.

The two-time Academy Award nominee dropped by The Tonight Show to promote her new film, Amsterdam. Still, the chat inevitably turned to Barbie, in which the actor plays the iconic Mattel doll opposite Ryan Gosling as her boyfriend, Ken.

This summer, paparazzi snapped countless photos showing Gosling and Robbie on the film’s set, dressed in head-to-toe fluorescent costumes and rollerblading on the beach. Though it was easy to assume the film’s creative team may be orchestrating the publicity blitz, Margot said that wasn’t the case.

Margot Robbie (left) and Ryan Gosling on the set of Greta Gerwig's "Barbie." MEGA via Getty Images

“I can’t tell you how mortified we were, by the way,” she told host Jimmy Fallon.

“We look like we’re like laughing and having fun, but dying on the inside. Dying. I was like, ‘This is the most humiliating moment of my life.’”

Given that scenes in Barbie were shot on location in Los Angeles, Margot said she couldn’t believe how many people turned up to watch them film.

“There’s probably going to be a little crowd of people who are going to stand out, because, you know, we stand out a little in those outfits,” she said.

“So I knew there was going to be a little bit of attention, and probably some photos would get out there, but not like it did. It was like mad. It was like hundreds of people watching.”

LOS ANGELES CA - JUNE 27: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling film new scenes for 'Barbie' in Venice California. 27 Jun 2022. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images) MEGA via Getty Images

While the photos of Margot and Rryan may have whetted fans’ appetites for Barbie, very little has been made public about the movie’s plot.

Several of Margot’s co-stars have already praised the screenplay, written by Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig, as well as Greta’s direction.

