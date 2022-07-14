Ryan Gosling Shares His Take On Ken's Divisive Look From New Barbie Film

Ryan Gosling Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images

Ryan Gosling has shared his take on his much-discussed look as Ken from the upcoming Barbie film.

The two-time Oscar nominee is set to share the screen with Margot Robbie in a new film based on the iconic doll.

Last month, the Canadian star set the internet ablaze when he was seen for the first time in character as Ken, sporting a bleach-blond coiff, an unbuttoned denim gilet and even some customised underwear.

Fans had a lot of thoughts when they saw the snaps of Ryan as Ken, with the actor sharing his own first impression in a new interview with Variety.

Asked for the first thing he thought when he saw his Ken attire, a smiling Ryan told the US outlet: “Finally, it’s happening. This has been coming my whole life.”

He then jokingly added that he feels represented as someone who identifies with his character.

“I felt like I was seeing myself,” he laughed. “I felt seen.”

He then added: “I think a lot of Kens will feel seen when they see this. Gotta do it for the Kens. Nobody plays with the Kens.”

Barbie, slated for release in 2023, is written and directed by Greta Gerwig, known for helming Little Women and Lady Bird, as well as acting in films like Frances Ha and 20th Century Women.

The film boasts an all-star cast which includes Sex Education’s Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, America Ferrera, Simu Liu and Kate McKinnon.