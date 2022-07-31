Margot Robbie Gives Her Verdict On This Year's Love Island And Names Her Favourite Islanders

Margot Robbie Dominique Charriau via Getty Images

Margot Robbie has finally given us her take on this year’s Love Island.

The Hollywood star is a long-standing superfan of the ITV2 reality show, regularly making headlines for her love of it.

However, Margot – who recently reprised her breakthrough role in Neighbours for the soap’s final episode – hasn’t been as impressed with the eighth season as others.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: “This hasn’t been the best Love Island season ever, but that hasn’t stopped me watching it.

“Paige has probably been my favourite — but for pure entertainment I think Davide and Ekin-Su have made the season.

“Love Island reminds me of living in London — watching it with my girlfriends when everybody was home from work.”

Ekin-Su and Davide are the favourites to win this year's Love Island ITV/Shutterstock

Margot’s Love Island fandom has been well documented over the years.

In 2020, she was caught on camera gleefully meeting former Love Island contestants at the Birds Of Prey premiere in London.

After posing for snaps with the group, it was revealed she later slid into Lucie Donlan’s DMs to invite the group back to a post-film event, which later saw them heading back to her apartment for an after-party.

Margot also themed her 31st birthday party around Love Island, with an outdoor bash inspired by the hit reality show.

Last year, Margot also revealed how she and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn chatted about the villa drama during filming for the DC film – something Love Island narrator Iain Stirling could not quite wrap his head around.