Neighbours' Final Scene Was A Tear-Jerking Nostalgia Trip, And Fans Are Not OK

This article contains major spoilers from the Neighbours finale.

Neighbours said farewell with the “perfect blend” of nostalgia and sentiment as its last ever episode aired in the UK on Friday night.

Fans of the Australian soap were left beside themselves as the show came to an end after 37 years with a poignant monologue from long-standing Ramsay Street resident Susan Kennedy, played by Jackie Woodburne.

Advertisement

The emotional scene came as a roll call of former Ramsay Street residents returned to their old stomping ground to see Neighbours off in style, including the likes of Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and Guy Pearce.

Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue returned to Neighbours for the finale Network 10

After much hype, Kylie and Jason finally reprised their roles as 80s power couple Scott and Charlene Robinson, granting long-term fans their wish 34 years after their last appearance.

There was not much dialogue from the pair, however, with Kylie only being given five words to say: “Home, sweet home”, “Jane!” and “Harold!”

Advertisement

Elsewhere, the show reunited another of its beloved pairings, as Jane Harris (Annie Jones) agreed to give things a go with her former love Mike Young, played Guy Pearce, who jetted in from Hollywood to film scenes for the soap’s swan song.

Jane and Mike got their happy ending Channel 5

He was not the only big movie star to feature though, as Margot Robbie reprised her breakthrough role as Donna Freedman in a montage of video messages sent in for Erinsborough stalwart Toadie Rebecchi’s wedding to Melanie Pearson.

Natalie Imbruglia and Holly Valance also filmed a special scene together from London to pay tribute to their characters Beth Brennan and Flick Scully.

Margot Robbie appeared in a video message as Donna Freedman Network 10

Advertisement

Natalie Imbruglia and Holly Valance played Beth Brennan and Flick Scully Network 10

As a number of residents old and current gathered outside to celebrate Toadie and Mel’s nuptials, Susan Kennedy could be seen looking affectionately at her friends and neighbours, as actor Jackie Woodburne narrated a moving entry into the Ramsay Street History Book – a device that featured throughout the final weeks of the show.

“How do you begin to describe a street?” she began. “Do you talk about the houses? The bricks and mortar, the gardens and the trees?

“Or do you talk about the people? The young, the old and everyone in between? Where do you begin with the history? Your own or those who came before you?

Susan Kennedy takes one last wander around Ramsay Street Network 10

Advertisement

“When we moved to Ramsay Street, the community was already here. The Ramsays, the Robinsons. The stories from those early days are legendary, and their legacy still lives on today.

“There have been many families over the years, of all shapes and sizes. Some of them unexpected. And friends who became like family, whether they were related or not.

“Love has always been a central theme. How many romances were born on this street?”

She continued: “The street always has a way of bringing people back. Then I think of the people who can’t come back. The people gone too soon. How would they look if they were still alive today? If they’d been allowed to reach their potential? So many people that were lost…”

Viewers were then given glimpses of actors Terence Donovan, Anne Charleston, Eve Morey and Benny Turland as their beloved late characters Doug Willis, Madge Bishop, Sonya Rebecchi and Hendrix Grayson appeared as ghosts.

Madge Bishop and Doug Willis appeared as ghosts in the episode Network 10

Advertisement

In a nod to the show’s loyal fanbase, Susan continued: “Everyone deserves a place in the history of Ramsay Street, even those who watched us from afar...”

“Together, we have been the perfect blend,” Susan emotionally concluded, with a reference to the show’s iconic theme tune, the original version of which began playing as Barry Crocker’s vocals were heard over Ramsay Street for the final time.

“Susan? Where were you just now?” her husband Karl said, interrupting her daydream.

“I was home,” she answered.

Susan and Karl had the final shot in the last-ever episode of Neighbours Network 10

As the Neighbours continued their street party, the show was consigned to TV history as its 37-year run closed out with a special photo montage and a remix of various versions of its theme tune.

Fans were left bereft but considered the ending to be the perfect goodbye...

Advertisement

Oh my actual goodness ... this final Susan monologue over this slow-mo of all the characters (including ones we've lost) ... BEAUTIFUL, HEARTBREAKING, PERFECTION. 😭❤️#Neighbours #AusPace #NeighboursFinale #CelebratingNeighbours — NeighboursStan (@NeighboursStan) July 28, 2022

I'm still in shock that it has ended the #NeighboursFinale was so good, Guy Pearce was fantastic in it. Susan's monologue at the end was just perfect. Really going to miss #Neighbours — Dan Saunders (@danjsaunders) July 30, 2022

I wasn't planning to watch Neighbours, and I didn't expect to find it so moving. Felt like a writ large testament to not only that show, and not only soaps, but to TELEVISION as an incubator of much-loved people. What a beautiful thing. #Neighbours — Nick Walker (@nickw84) July 29, 2022

can we just say that episode was such a beautiful ending and so happy that all the residents stayed on the street with karl and susan. but still can't believe that the show has ended after 37 years 😭❤️ #neighbours — Louise 💛 (@xloucliftonx96) July 29, 2022

Advertisement

Susan's speech at the end had the tears streaming down my face. A beautiful send-off to a soap that has been there throughout most of my life, like a lovely comfort blanket - I always wanted to go to Summer Bay High! Farewell, #Neighbours 💜 pic.twitter.com/YAlmKjjIwZ — Jo (@MediaEnglishEdu) July 29, 2022

The ghosts of Madge and Sonya did it for me. #NeighboursFinale 👻 — Ricky Boleto (@rickyboleto) July 29, 2022

Now that I've regained my composure... SO many wonderful moments in the #NeighboursFinale but hands down it was seeing Sonya with her kids that tipped me over the edge. And then Susan: "I was home". I mean, come on... #Neighbours #AusPace — Dan Bennett (@DanMBennett) July 28, 2022

Neighbours was axed after 37 years back in March when a search for a new UK broadcast partner proved unsuccessful, leaving Australia’s Network 10 with a funding shortfall.

Advertisement