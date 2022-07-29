This article contains minor spoilers about the Neighbours finale.

Kylie Minogue has revealed she was “beside herself” to learn about one particular story in the Neighbours finale.

The singer returned to the Australian soap alongside former co-star Jason Donovan as 80s power couple Scott and Charlene Robinson for its final episode, which airs in the UK on Friday.

In a Q&A to celebrate their comeback scenes on Ramsay Street, Kylie expressed how excited she was to discover that Mike Young (played by Guy Pearce) was also returning and will have a storyline with former love interest Jane Harris (Annie Jones), who was her character’s best friend.

Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue are back on Ramsay Street Fremantle/Channel 5

“The fact that Plain Jane Super Brain and Mike got a storyline coming up, I’m beside myself!” she said. “I’m really, really excited.

“To have some of the cast from back in our day, we’re thrilled. We’re all having a moment.”

Guy Pearce is one of many famous names returning to bid Neighbours farewell Channel 5

Kylie – who was last seen as Charlene 34 years ago – described returning to the show as “amazing, surreal and emotional”, admitting she hadn’t anticipated ever appearing on Neighbours again.

“I mean I didn’t really see it happening, but now that it is happening, it feels right,” she said.

“I guess because the show kept going and moved on. Also, Charlene was such a presence in people’s memory, I wasn’t sure how it would work. Neighbours wrapping up has put a completely different spin on all of it – it opened the door for this to happen.”

She continued: “We’re working with the director we worked with back in the 80s. A few familiar faces, some new faces. Same houses! Same street!

“It feels just such a mix of emotions but super happy.”

She also joked that Charlene’s curls are “just as big and the mousse is back”.

Especially for you... we caught up with Kylie & Jason to hear all about their return to Ramsay Street! ❤️ #CelebratingNeighbours@kylieminogue @JDonOfficial pic.twitter.com/k909wAA9x3 — Neighbours (@neighbours) July 29, 2022

Jason also teased what viewers can expect from their characters’ reappearance on Ramsay Street.

“It’s an homage rather than a sort of big moment, I think that because the show is finishing, we’re not trying to reinvent the wheel,” he said.

“To try and recreate the past is very difficult. This is not trying to recreate the past, this is actually giving a nod to those characters and what the street’s done for us.”

The final episode of Neighbours has already aired in Australia, with a host of previously announced former stars reprising their roles, including Hollywood star Margot Robbie as Donna Freedman.

The show was axed after 37 years back in March when a search for a new UK broadcast partner proved unsuccessful, leaving Australia’s Network 10 with a funding shortfall.

Channel 5 – who contributed to most of Neighbours’ production costs – had previously announced it would cease airing the show here in the UK, where it has been far more popular in recent years.