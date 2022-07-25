Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan’s return for the Neighbours finale has been teased in an emotional new trailer for the last episode ever.

It’s the “end of an era” as the long-running Australian soap comes to a close with a double-episode special on Friday night.

Advertisement

The 40-second trailer sees Kylie and Jason arrive back on Ramsay Street as their iconic characters Scott and Charlene Robinson, who last appeared on screen some 34 years ago.

Kylie and Jason are back on Ramsay Street Channel 5

Hollywood star Guy Pearce is also seen back as Mike Young, who reconnects with old love Jane Harris, played by Annie Jones.

There’s also a shock for long-standing Ramsay Street residents Karl and Susan Kennedy, as they realise every house except for theirs has been put up for sale.

Advertisement

There’s set to be emotional scenes between Susan and close friend Toadie Rebecchi, who sets the wheels in motion to fly the nest following his and Melanie Pearson’s wedding, which will also take place in the final episode.

“We might be leaving the street, but we’re always going to be in each other’s lives,” he says.

“Always,” a teary Susan agrees.

All but one of the houses on Ramsay Street go up for sale Channel 5

Recent returnee Harold Bishop – played by Ian Smith – is also heard saying: “It certainly feels like the end of an era... It all goes so quickly.”

A number of other big names from the soap’s 37 years are also expected to return for the final episode.

Over the weekend, it was announced Margot Robbie had filmed new scenes as Donna Freedman, after first finding fame on the soap in the 00s before heading off to become a huge Hollywood star.

Advertisement

She’ll be joined by House actor Jesse Spencer (Billy Kennedy) and singer Delta Goodrem (Nina Tucker), Kym Valentine, who played Libby Kennedy, and Carla Bonner and who played Stephanie Scully.

Guy Pearce is one of many famous names returning to bid Neighbours farewell Channel 5

There has also been reports Anne Charleston will reprise her role as Madge Bishop, appearing as a ghost following her character’s death in 2001.

The show’s final weeks have also seen the returns of characters including Shane Ramsay (Peter O’Brien), Joe Mangel (Mark Little), Izzy Hoyland (Natalie Bassingthwaighte) and Mal Kennedy (Benjamin McNair).

Neighbours, which first aired in 1985 and follows the lives of those living and working in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough, shot its final scenes in early June.

Advertisement

It is ceasing production after failing to secure new funding since being dropped by the UK’s Channel 5 earlier this year.