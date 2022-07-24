Margot Robbie To Return To Ramsay Street For Neighbours Finale

Margot Robbie is the latest A-list star confirmed to be making a return to Neighbours for the the soap’s finale.

The news follows the announcement that Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and Guy Pearce will all be returning to Ramsay Street and the show that kickstarted their global careers.

Margot’s appearance was revealed in a post from the show’s official UK Twitter account on Saturday.

The Suicide Squad star played Donna Freedman on the show from 2008 to 2011.

Margot Robbie Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Advertisement

Her return was announced alongside a number of other former stars, including House actor Jesse Spencer and singer Delta Goodrem.

Kym Valentine, who played Libby Kennedy, and Carla Bonner, who played Stephanie Scully, will also return.

After 37 years on screen, Neighbours will come to a close with a double-episode special on July 29.

Surprise! 👀



You didn’t think we were done did you?!



We’re thrilled to share that Margot Robbie, Jesse Spencer, Delta Goodrem, Kym Valentine and Carla Bonner will all make an appearance in our finale! 🎉 #CelebratingNeighbours pic.twitter.com/KjzoLDKvx6 — Neighbours (@NeighboursTV) July 23, 2022

Also returning will be Peter O’Brien, who appeared in the show’s first episode as Shane Ramsay, as well as Ian Smith, who played Harold Bishop, Mark Little, who played Joe Mangel, and Paul Keane, who played Des Clarke.

Advertisement

Among those returning from the 2000s are Chris Milligan, who played Kyle Canning, Morgan Baker as Callum Rebecchi, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, who played Izzy Hoyland, and James Mason as Chris Pappas.