It’s not just us who are getting rather excited about the star-studded Neighbours finale. A certain A-lister will be making room in her schedule to tune in too.

Guy Pearce, who played Mike Young between 1986 and 1989 before going on to forge a hugely successful Hollywood career, has revealed one of his very famous mates is “wetting herself” about his return to Ramsay Street.

The Australian star has reprised his role for the forthcoming finale, after the soap was axed following 37 years on the air in March.

Guy Pearce on the set of the Neighbours finale Fremantle/Twitter

Speaking about his return, Guy revealed Titanic star Kate Winslet, who he starred alongside in the 2011 HBO series Mildred Pierce, was “beside herself”.

“Kate Winslet is also a huge fan of the show and is literally wetting herself that I’m back,” he revealed.

“She was besotted with Mike back in the day. We share a birthday and that was the greatest news to her. When I told her I was coming back, she was beside herself.”

Guy Pearce and Kate Winslet John Sciulli via Getty Images

Guy revealed that he’s still very good friends with Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played Scott and Charlene.

“Jason and I see each other all the time, and we still call each other Scott and Mike which is a bit sad,” he said.

“Whenever I’m in London I’ll see Jason most times and I’ll see Kylie as well if she’s around.”

Guy with his Neighbours co-star Jason Donovan (Scott Robinson) back in the day Fremantle Media/Shutterstock

Guy also credited Neighbours with giving him the confidence to pursue a Hollywood career, which has seen him star in hit films likes of Momento, Prometheus and The Hurt Locker.

“There are certain moments in your life that are real markers,” he said. “Being cast in Neighbours, the confidence it gave me and what I learnt being on the show were immeasurable qualities and benefits.

“Of course, there have been other moments when I’ve auditioned for roles and got them, but I can’t ever forget this. I always feel super lucky to have got on the show when I did and as we know, it just took off and became huge.”

So lovely to be back with the gang! And to get to work with my lovely friend Henrietta Graham too. @NeighboursTV pic.twitter.com/XlXSbXBA4P — Guy Pearce (@TheGuyPearce) June 3, 2022

Guy is one of a number of much-loved Neighbours stars returning to the show for its final episodes.

Neighbours airs Monday – Friday at 1:45pm and 6pm on Channel 5. Neighbours: The Finale airs Friday 29 July at 9pm on Channel 5.