The Neighbours cast on the final day of filming Fremantle/Twitter

The cast and crew of Neighbours have said an emotional goodbye to the soap as it filmed its final scenes on Friday.

The Australian serial is coming to an end after 37 years later this summer, having been axed after Channel 5 pulled out as its UK broadcast partner.

Neighbours’ executive producer Jason Herbison revealed tears were shed as the cameras stopped rolling for the final time at the show’s Melbourne studios.

A picture of the cast after filming wrapped was also shared on the show’s official social media accounts.

Jason said: “We all knew this day was coming but until we were here in this moment when the very last scene was filmed, it was hard to express how we would all feel.

“Of course, it is sad and tears were shed, but we’re also enormously proud. 37 years is an incredible achievement and that should be celebrated.

“We’ve also been incredibly touched by the response from our viewers all over the world.

“Neighbours is more than a TV show to many people. They see us as part of the family and we feel privileged to have been invited into their homes, and I know the legacy of Neighbours will live on for many years.”

A number of cast members also shared their emotions on social media, with long-serving cast member Stefan Dennis – aka Paul Robinson – calling it a “rather melancholy day”.

Speaking on the Australian breakfast programme Studio 10, Stefan also said he had had to keep a “very low profile” in order to avoid becoming “an absolute mess”.

“I sort of closed the studio door behind me on my very last scene, my very last dialogue scene and… I suddenly surprised myself by getting incredibly emotional.

“I just kept to myself and went to my dressing room… so I’m keeping a very low profile today. I think I’ll just be an absolute mess if I sort of hang around too long.”

Studio 10 went behind the scenes of the show on its final day, interviewing a number of cast members about their feelings about the ending.

The final episodes will see a number of beloved characters from Neighbours’ 37 years return to see the show off in nostalgic fashion.

Also heading back to Ramsay Street are the likes of actors Ian Smith (Harold Bishop), Peter O’Brien (Shane Ramsay), Mark Little (Joe Mangel), Daniel MacPherson (Joel Samuels), Natalie Bassingthwaighte (Izzy Hoyland) and Hollywood star Guy Pearce (Mike Young).

Neighbours has come to an end after nearly four decades on our screens - and we will miss them! Who knew little old Ramsay St in Erinsborough would captivate Australia and the world as much as it has? | @neighbours #neighbours #celebratingneighbours pic.twitter.com/DB4xxJhCwU — Studio 10 (@Studio10au) June 10, 2022

Jason Donovan led a number of tributes from former cast members to Neighbours on social media.

His co-star Kylie Minogue recently revealed that reprising the role of Charlene stirred up lots of emotions.

“For so long I was like ‘well maybe, hmm, I don’t know if that makes any sense,’” Kylie said in an interview with Australian show Today. “But I’m still in touch with Jason [Donovan] and Guy [Pearce] and Jason said ‘this could be a nice opportunity to buckle the buckle’ as an ex-boyfriend of mine used to say, or to circle the circle and say thank you.”

She continued: “It was lovely and emotional. Driving into Ramsay Street was quite something.

