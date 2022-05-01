Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan are set to reprise their roles as Charlene and Scott Robinson for Neighbours’ emotional finale.
The pair, whose characters’ wedding was watched by 20 million UK viewers in 1988, have long been rumoured to return as part of the Aussie soap’s send off.
It was announced earlier this year that the show would come to an end after 37 years on air.
In a statement, Neighbours’ executive producer Jason Herbison said of the beloved 80s couple: “Scott and Charlene are the ultimate Neighbours couple and it would not feel right to end the show without them.
“We are thrilled that Jason and Kylie have come home to play a very special part in our series finale. It has been an emotional experience for them, for us and I’m sure it will be for our viewers.”
A post on the show’s Instagram featured pictures of a Neighbours script with Scott and Charlene’s names on, with Kylie and Jason also sharing their respective halves on their accounts.
The pair have yet to speak on reprising their roles, but the news has lit up Twitter...
Earlier this year, it was revealed the future of the show was in jeopardy after UK broadcaster Channel 5 announced it would stop airing Neighbours from this summer.
After the search for a new UK broadcast partner proved unsuccessful, it was confirmed the show would come to an end, with a statement saying: “We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June.
“Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show.
“To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high.”
Filming will wrap on 10 June, before the final episode airs on 1 August.
Kylie and Jason, who made their last Neighbours appearances in 1988 and 1989 respectively, previously spoke out about the show’s fate, with the Can’t Get You Out Of My Head singer tweeting: “I’ll be forever grateful for the experience and the friends I made on Neighbours.
“We had no idea how big the show would become and how passionately viewers would take it to heart. Pure love!”
She added: “I can still hear Madge calling… CHARLENE!!!!”
Over the years, Neighbours also helped launch the careers of many other Australian stars, including Natalie Imbruglia, Liam Hemsworth and two-time Oscar nominee Margot Robbie.