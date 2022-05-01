Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan as Neighbours' Charlene and Scott Robinson Fremantle Media/Shutterstock

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan are set to reprise their roles as Charlene and Scott Robinson for Neighbours’ emotional finale.

The pair, whose characters’ wedding was watched by 20 million UK viewers in 1988, have long been rumoured to return as part of the Aussie soap’s send off.

Advertisement

It was announced earlier this year that the show would come to an end after 37 years on air.

In a statement, Neighbours’ executive producer Jason Herbison said of the beloved 80s couple: “Scott and Charlene are the ultimate Neighbours couple and it would not feel right to end the show without them.

Advertisement

“We are thrilled that Jason and Kylie have come home to play a very special part in our series finale. It has been an emotional experience for them, for us and I’m sure it will be for our viewers.”

Scott and Charlene's wedding was watched by 20 million UK viewers in 1988 Fremantle Media/Shutterstock

A post on the show’s Instagram featured pictures of a Neighbours script with Scott and Charlene’s names on, with Kylie and Jason also sharing their respective halves on their accounts.

Advertisement

The pair have yet to speak on reprising their roles, but the news has lit up Twitter...

So, Scott and Charlene will find his brother Paul still on the show, their sister Lucy pops back to Erinsborough regularly AND their old mates Jane, Clive and Melanie are back as regulars. That is just so cool and a testament to the current production team. #Neighbours — Adam Beresford (@MrAdamBeresford) May 1, 2022

This is shaping up to be THE television moment of 2022. — Michael Adams (@MichaelAdamsUk) May 1, 2022

This means so much! Not taking away from the amazing current cast of course but to have the iconic Scott and Charlene return for the ending is absolutely icing on the cake! — Natalie #SaveNeighbours (@presley23) May 1, 2022

So pleased to hear Jason & Kylie are returning 😍 it's just so sad 😞 we are losing #Neighbours after 37 fabulous years. What a fantastic series finale it will be. — joyce Jordan (@joyceJo49834475) May 1, 2022

Without Scott & Charlene there’d be no Jason & Kylie. It seems only right that they are back in Ramsay Street on @neighbours one last time. @JDonOfficial @kylieminogue thank you for making this happen and our finale dreams come true 👏❤️ pic.twitter.com/9wi3Dobfl2 — Vicky fenwick (@vickyfenwick75) May 1, 2022

Earlier this year, it was revealed the future of the show was in jeopardy after UK broadcaster Channel 5 announced it would stop airing Neighbours from this summer.

After the search for a new UK broadcast partner proved unsuccessful, it was confirmed the show would come to an end, with a statement saying: “We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June.

“Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show.

Advertisement

“To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high.”

Filming will wrap on 10 June, before the final episode airs on 1 August.

Neighbours is coming to an end after 37 years Channel 5

Kylie and Jason, who made their last Neighbours appearances in 1988 and 1989 respectively, previously spoke out about the show’s fate, with the Can’t Get You Out Of My Head singer tweeting: “I’ll be forever grateful for the experience and the friends I made on Neighbours.

“We had no idea how big the show would become and how passionately viewers would take it to heart. Pure love!”

She added: “I can still hear Madge calling… CHARLENE!!!!”