Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue are back on Ramsay Street Fremantle/Channel 5

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan have shared a first look at their hotly-anticipated return to Neighbours for the show’s final episode.

The pair have reprised their roles as Charlene and Scott Robinson over three decades on from their last appearance as the Australian soap comes to an end after 37 years later this month.

Having returned to Ramsay Street earlier this year to film scenes, the pair shared a behind-the-scenes peek at filming on their social media accounts.

They see Kylie donning a pair of denim overalls in a nod to Charlene’s career as a mechanic, complete with the character’s famous perm.

Kylie captioning the snaps referencing her and Jason’s 1989 chart hit Especially For You, she wrote “Now we’re back together.”

Jason added: “So good to be back with this absolute legend @kylieminogue. Scott and Charlene final scenes.”

Further snaps released by Channel 5 also see the pair standing on the balcony of 24 Ramsay Street where they famously first met when Scott mistook Charlene for an intruder as she broke in to her mum’s house.

In another, a sales board can be seen in the background, suggesting perhaps the couple could have purchased one of the houses on the street.

Charlene and Scott return to Neighbours Fremantle/Channel 5

Neighbours boss Jason Herbison recently shot down rumoured spoilers around Kylie and Jason’s return.

Pop culture newsletter PopBitch previously claimed to have seen a leaked script from the finale, revealing the last scene would see Charlene and Scott pulling up onto Ramsay Street, before uttering the last line of the show: “We’re home.”

However, Jason has insisted this is not the case, telling The Herald Sun: “What I’ve read is not what happens which is great. It hasn’t come out yet.”

He continued: “Seeing Kylie back as Charlene was quite a moment. Very special and I think for them too it was a real full circle for them.”

The pair as Charlene and Scott, pictured in 1988. Fremantle MediaFremantle Media/Shutterstock

Kylie originally appeared on Neighbours from 1986 to 1988, with Jason leaving the show the following year.

The role catapulted her onto the international stage and a music career that is still going strong today.

The pair’s on-screen wedding in 1988 was watched by nearly 20 million viewers in the UK and is widely remembered as one of the show’s most iconic moments.

Kylie recently revealed that reprising the role of Charlene stirred up lots of emotions.

“For so long I was like ‘well maybe, hmm, I don’t know if that makes any sense,’” Kylie said in an interview with Australian show Today.

“But I’m still in touch with Jason [Donovan] and Guy [Pearce] and Jason said ‘this could be a nice opportunity to buckle the buckle’ as an ex-boyfriend of mine used to say, or to circle the circle and say thank you.”

She continued: “It was lovely and emotional. Driving into Ramsay Street was quite something.

“Firstly where has all that time gone? Secondly everything looks exactly the same. Thirdly, Scott, Charlene, Jayne, Harold, it all just came flooding back.

“There was a lot of talking about memories and going back in time.”

Scott and Charlene's wedding was watched by 20 million UK viewers in 1988 Fremantle Media/Shutterstock

Neighbours wrapped filming last month after it was announced the soap would be axed back in March.

Its future was confirmed after Channel 5 pulled out as its UK broadcast partner and a replacement could not be found, leaving the show with a funding shortfall.

The final episodes will see a number of other beloved characters from Neighbours’ 37 years return to see the show off in nostalgic fashion.

Among them are Hollywood star Guy Pearce (Mike Young), Ian Smith (Harold Bishop), Peter O’Brien (Shane Ramsay), Mark Little (Joe Mangel), Daniel MacPherson (Joel Samuels) and Natalie Bassingthwaighte (Izzy Hoyland).