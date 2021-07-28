Margot Robbie Has Been Thinking The Same Thing About This Year's Love Island As The Rest Of Us

If you’ve struggled to get into Love Island this year, take comfort from the fact it’s biggest A-list superfan has also been feeling the same way. Margot Robbie has admitted she’s not as taken with the current series of the hit ITV2 reality show, having been obsessed with previous seasons. The Wolf Of Wall Street star appeared on Lorraine on Wednesday and admitted she’s “struggled” with the antics in the villa so far.

Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images Margot Robbie

“The current season, I haven’t really got into yet,” she said. “I’ve struggled to get into this season but it’s still early days, and with the lag time when you get the episodes in America, I’m a little behind. “But I adore it, I adore the show.” However, Margot and Suicide Squad director James Gunn – who is also a big fan of the show – chatted about the villa drama during filming for the DC film. She said: “Do you know who else really loves Love Island? Our director James Gunn, [he’s] also a huge Love Island fan. “We would talk about it all the time. We probably spoke about Love Island more than we spoke about this film while we were on set. We had our drink bottles on set.”

ITV Some of this year's Love Islanders