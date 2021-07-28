Margot Robbie Has Been Thinking The Same Thing About This Year's Love Island As The Rest Of Us

If you’ve struggled to get into Love Island this year, take comfort from the fact it’s biggest A-list superfan has also been feeling the same way.
Margot Robbie has admitted she’s not as taken with the current series of the hit ITV2 reality show, having been obsessed with previous seasons.
The Wolf Of Wall Street star appeared on Lorraine on Wednesday and admitted she’s “struggled” with the antics in the villa so far.
“The current season, I haven’t really got into yet,” she said. “I’ve struggled to get into this season but it’s still early days, and with the lag time when you get the episodes in America, I’m a little behind.
“But I adore it, I adore the show.”
However, Margot and Suicide Squad director James Gunn – who is also a big fan of the show – chatted about the villa drama during filming for the DC film.
She said: “Do you know who else really loves Love Island? Our director James Gunn, [he’s] also a huge Love Island fan.
“We would talk about it all the time. We probably spoke about Love Island more than we spoke about this film while we were on set. We had our drink bottles on set.”
Earlier this month, Margot also named Liberty Poole as her early favourite on this year’s series.
“It’s incredible how much you care about these people you have never met,” she told The Mirror.
Last year, Margot made headlines when she was caught on camera gleefully meeting former Love Island contestants at the Birds Of Prey premiere in London.
After posing for snaps with the group, it was revealed she later slid into Lucie Donlan’s DMs to invite the group back to a post-film event, which later saw them heading back to her apartment for an after-party.
Margot also themed her recent 31st birthday party around Love Island, with an outdoor bash inspired by the hit reality show earlier this month.
Although the Harley Quinn star is currently taking a break from Instagram, photos from her Love Island-esque birthday party were shared by model Kelly Gale, including a swimwear dress code, a heart-shaped ice sculpture and novelty inflatables.
Love Island airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2, with Lorraine airing weekdays at 9am on ITV.