Love Island's Casa Amor Bombshells Are About To Spell Trouble For The Current Couples

Just when the Love Island villa had begun to settle after the drama of Hugo’s recoupling speech, things are about to be turned upside down once again with the return of Casa Amor. The boys and girls are about to be separated into two villas, with 12 new bombshells entering to try and turn heads and put the existing couples to the ultimate test. It already looks like there could be trouble for some of the most established pairings, as many of the newcomers have already admitted they have their eye on Islanders who are in relationships, and are not afraid to step on a few toes to get what they want. Ahead of their arrival on Monday night, get to know all the new bombshells a little better below... Amy Day

Nat Morris/ITV

Age: 25 From: Surrey Occupation: Performer She says: “I definitely bring fun. I’m always being stupid.” Who she has her eye on: “I’m just going to see what the vibe is. So we’ll see.” Clarisse Juliette

Nat Morris/ITV

Age: 23 From: London Occupation: Brand owner/influencer She says: “I have a tattoo under my bum. I wanted it to say ‘Love Life’ in Spanish. But it actually says ‘God’s gift’… two totally different things.” Who she has her eye on: “Teddy - he’s tall, confident and smooth.” Lillie Haynes

Nat Morris/ITV

Age: 22 From: South Shields Occupation: Trainee accountant She says: “If I want something I’ll be the first one out there, trying it, doing it and I’m not scared to take risks.” Who she has her eye on: “I’ve definitely got my eye on Jake. He’s 100% the type of boy I would go for at home. It’s too good of a match not to just go for. Liam is definitely a dark horse for me, he’s like James Bond when you look at him, absolutely gorgeous. So he could be a very close second.” Dale Mehmet

Nat Morris/ITV

Age: 24 From: Glasgow Occupation: Barber He says: “I’m not a bad guy who is going to steal somebody’s girl. But if I want something then I’m going to pursue it. I would go about it all in the right way.” Who he has his eye on: “I like Faye’s attitude and personality. I feel like we would get on.” Jack Barlow

Nat Morris/ITV

Age: 26 From: East Sussex Occupation: Racing driver and coach He says: “I’m there for myself and I’m trying to find love. My competitive nature will come out when I’m there.” Who he has his eye on: “From what I’ve seen and going off their energy, Chloe has been top of my list. It’s been nice to see her be herself and not care what anyone thinks. I think she’ll be a lot of fun.” Sam Jackson

Nat Morris/ITV

Age: 23 From: Clitheroe Occupation: Maintenance engineer He says: “I’m happy to step on someone’s toes to get what I want. If that’s what I’ve got to do, I’ve got to do it.” Who he has his eye on: “They’re all stunning girls. I’m open to getting to know them all really.” Salma Naran

Nat Morris/ITV

Age: 20 From: Dublin Occupation: Model/influencer She says: ”[I’ll bring] definitely a lot of vibrant energy. I’m the bubbliest person in the room.” Mary Bedford

Nat Morris/ITV

Age: 22 From: Wakefield Occupation: Model She says: “If I go in there and I really like Liam I’ll have to step on Millie’s toes” Who she has her eye on: “Liam. He’s just beautiful. He’s 6ft6 for a start, he seems really old-school, like a gentleman. Other than that Teddy or Toby.” Kaila Troy

Joel Anderson/ITV

Age: 28 From: Dublin Occupation: International DJ She says: “I am very competitive. I wouldn’t have gotten where I am in work and my career if I wasn’t prepared to have a little drive and oomph in me.” Harry Young

Nat Morris/ITV

Age: 24 From: Glasgow Occupation: Car salesman Who he has his eye on: “Kaz has always been in my top three. But once I’m in there and speaking with people, it could change.” Bonus fact: Harry is the first ever Islander to be recruited for Love Island directly through Tinder after applications were accepted through the dating app. Medhy Malanda

Nat Morris/ITV

Age: 24 From: Belgium, now lives in Luton Occupation: American football player and model He says: “I’m always trying to be funny and wanting to be around people. And a very loyal person.” Who he has his eye on: “Definitely Kaz. Kaz’s personality is fiery, she’s got energy, she’s funny and she’s got a beautiful smile and she’s a nice girl in general. And Millie seems like a nice girl and she’s obviously good looking as well.” Matthew Macnabb

Nat Morris/ITV