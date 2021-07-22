Love Island has incited more than a thousand complaints to Ofcom over the casting of contestant Danny Bibby.

The show introduced Danny as a late addition to the villa last week, and shortly after his arrival, fans of the show discovered a social media comment from 2019 in which he referred to a friend as “my n***a”.

After Danny issued an apology for his use of the slur from inside the villa, it was decided that he would be allowed to stay with the show, which was criticised by many fans, as well as former Islander Sherif Lanre, who left via the back door two years ago.

It’s now been revealed that 1,507 complaints had been made to the TV watchdog about Danny’s inclusion in the show.