ITV/Shutterstock Sherif Lanre took part in Love Island two years ago

Last week, newcomer Danny arrived in the villa, with fans of the show quickly discovering an Instagram comment from 2019 in which he referred to a white friend as “my n***a”. After apologising for using the slur, Danny was allowed to remain in the Love Island villa, which Sherif has claimed is evidence of ITV’s “complete double standards when it comes to racism”. “They don’t seem to care,” Sherif told The Sun. “A white guy has been allowed to apologise from inside the villa for using the N word and carry on filming, whereas I was removed for play fighting and doing something by accident. “The N-word shouldn’t be used and this contestant should be removed from the house like I was, especially after the England football team were racially abused... ITV need to set an example.”

ITV/Shutterstock Danny Bibby

HuffPost UK has contacted ITV for comment. On Friday evening, Danny issued a statement from the villa, which read: “I’d like to take the time to apologise to anyone that may have taken offence to my inappropriate remark. I never meant anything malicious by this comment at all. I am not a racist person and it’s unacceptable language and ignorant. “I meant no offence and feel like I have really learnt from my mistakes and will never use that word again.” Insisting he is “a kind, loving person”, he adding: “Hopefully you get to see that in the show.” Sherif also repeated a previous allegation that he’d heard an undisclosed contestant on his series use the N-word while rapping in the villa.

ITV/Shutterstock Sherif was one of the original Islanders during the show's 2019 run