10/08/2021 08:50 BST

Margot Robbie Has A TikTok Lookalike And We Can't Spot The Difference

Uncanny.

Just when you’d wrapped your head around Jennifer Aniston’s TikTok lookalike, another celebrity doppelgänger is here to blow your mind. 

It turns out Margot Robbie has a ridiculously impressive double on the social media site. 

Model Anastasyia Prichinina runs an account called @russian_harley_official where she posts videos of her as Margot’s Suicide Squad character Harley Quinn, and we honestly can’t tell the difference.

See what we mean? 

Anastasyia has already clocked up more than 8 million views with her TikTok videos, as well as boasting an impressive 1 million likes. 

But Margot isn’t the only person she impersonates – she can also do a mean Emma Stone in character as Disney villain Cruella.  

Earlier this month, Jennifer Aniston admitted she was freaked out after seeing her own TikTok doppelgänger

American mum Lisa Tranel had the internet convinced she was the Friends star with her video quoting lines from Rachel Green earlier this year.

Responding to the clip in a recent InStyle interview, Jennifer said: “A friend sent that to me — I watched it, and it freaked me out.

“She’s not exactly like me, but of all the people who have said, ‘I look just like you,’ she was pretty close. Sometimes you say, ‘Thanks?’ And other times it’s, ‘Wow, thank you.’”

