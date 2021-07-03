An American mum has gone viral on TikTok after she shared a video of her quoting lines from Friends. So far, so what? But the reason @she_plusthree (real name Lisa Tranel) clocked up so many views is her uncanny resemblance to one of the US sitcoms stars. No prizes for guessing who…

Lias’s post of her lip-syncing an iconic quote from Jennifer Aniston’s character Rachel Green raked in almost 350K views in just 48 hours after she shared the clip. “I want to quit,” Rachel said in a 1997 episode when talking to Monica Geller (Courteney Cox). “But then I think I should stick it out. Then, I think why would such a person stay in such a demeaning job just because it’s remotely related to the field they are interested in.” Lisa’s TikTok bio simply reads: “Not Jennifer Aniston” but we’re still not convinced. Meanwhile, the real Jennifer Aniston recently called out a mysterious Friends guest star for their rude behaviour on set back in the day.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images The actual Jennifer Aniston