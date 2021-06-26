Jennifer Aniston Shares How She Coped With The ‘Tough Stuff’ Of Fame

Jennifer Aniston has been famous for decades, but even she has trouble with some of the gossip, rumours and attention that comes with being in the public eye.

The Friends star has spoken out about what’s helped her cope over the years, telling People magazine that “self-awareness is key” and opening up about therapy in a cover story for the US outlet.

“I’ve really gotten a lot out of therapy. Just being a public person, there’s a lot of amazing things that come with that,” the actor told the magazine.

“But there’s also a lot of tough stuff, because we’re only human, and we tend to walk around with bullseyes on our heads.”