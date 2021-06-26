Jennifer Aniston Shares How She Coped With The ‘Tough Stuff’ Of Fame

Jennifer Aniston has been famous for decades, but even she has trouble with some of the gossip, rumours and attention that comes with being in the public eye.
The Friends star has spoken out about what’s helped her cope over the years, telling People magazine that “self-awareness is key” and opening up about therapy in a cover story for the US outlet.
“I’ve really gotten a lot out of therapy. Just being a public person, there’s a lot of amazing things that come with that,” the actor told the magazine.
“But there’s also a lot of tough stuff, because we’re only human, and we tend to walk around with bullseyes on our heads.”
“Sometimes you can’t help family members or people sending stuff over going, ‘What is this? You’re having a baby? Are you getting married?’” Jen said, referencing the constant speculation that surrounds her relationships and private life.
“It’s like, ‘Oh, good gosh, when and how many years will it take for you to ignore that silliness?’”
When Jennifer reunited with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, for an unexpectedly flirty table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High for charity last September, it sent fans into a spiral and reignited relationship rumours.
“It was absolutely fun. Brad and I are buddies, we’re friends,” she said on The Howard Stern Show earlier this week.
“There’s no oddness at all except for everyone that probably watched it and wanted there to be. We had fun and [the table read] was for a great cause.”
She also clarified that, despite her and David Schwimmer’s admission that they had crushes on each other during the first season of Friends, they really and truly never took things further.
“David was great [but] we were in relationships. It was always never the right time, and it wouldn’t have worked,” she told the host, who refused to believe the two hadn’t “consummated” the relationship.
“The beauty of that was, whatever feelings we had, we just literally channelled everything into Ross and Rachel. I think maybe that’s why it resonated.”
“I would proudly say I banged Schwimmer if that happened,” she added with a laugh. “He reminded me of my high school boyfriend, to be quite honest.”