Jennifer Aniston Shares Ridiculously Cute Birthday Message To ‘Ridiculously Special’ Courteney Cox

We’ll never stop having all the feels for Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox’s friendship.

Jen showed her love for her forever Friend on Tuesday when she wished her “ridiculously special” former co-star a happy birthday.

The actor shared two tributes to Courteney on her Instagram story as she celebrated turning 57.

Set to 50 Cent’s In Da Club, the first post featured a throwback video of the pair holding hands, which then transitioned into a clip of them at the recent Friends reunion special.