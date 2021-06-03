Mariah Carey Attempted ‘The Rachel’ And Jennifer Aniston Has Thoughts

Mariah Carey recently cast doubt on her past attempt at “The Rachel” — the popular 1990s hairstyle made famous by Jennifer Aniston — but the Friends actor herself celebrated the look.

Over the weekend, the five-time Grammy-winning singer posted a throwback photo of herself in a black and white dress holding a microphone.

Mariah commented on her hairstyle in the picture, writing with a laughing-face emoji in the caption that it was her “sad attempt at the Rachel hairdo.”

But Jennifer didn’t think the look was sad at all.

“LOVE IT,” the Friends star replied.