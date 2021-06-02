Jennifer Aniston Shares Behind-The-Scenes Snaps From Friends Reunion As She 'Basks In All The Love'

Jennifer Aniston has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the Friends reunion, admitting she is still “basking in all the love” following the TV special.

The Rachel Green actor was joined by her co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry for the highly-anticipated retrospective, which debuted last week.

It included the cast reminiscing about their time on the show as well as cameos from A-list fans.

And one of those fans managed to make his way onto the Central Perk set, Jennifer’s photos have revealed.