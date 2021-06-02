Jennifer Aniston Shares Behind-The-Scenes Snaps From Friends Reunion As She 'Basks In All The Love'

Jennifer Aniston has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the Friends reunion, admitting she is still “basking in all the love” following the TV special.
The Rachel Green actor was joined by her co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry for the highly-anticipated retrospective, which debuted last week.
It included the cast reminiscing about their time on the show as well as cameos from A-list fans.
And one of those fans managed to make his way onto the Central Perk set, Jennifer’s photos have revealed.
One snap saw Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey sat on the famous orange couch with David.
Jen posted another picture of her taking a selfie in the coffee house with her castmates, while a third saw her posing with director James Burrows.
She wrote: “Still basking in all the love from the #FriendsReunion. Thank you each and every one of you.
“Swipe for… The bazillionth selfie taken with the five of us… When two TOTALLY different worlds collide – @_schwim_’s face says it all.”
Justin appeared during the special, strutting his stuff during a Friends-themed fashion show.
Elsewhere, Lady Gaga performed the show’s famous song Smelly Cat alongside Lisa Kudrow, while David Beckham and K-pop stars BTS also shared their special memories of the show.