Matthew Perry Announces Split From Fiancée Molly Hurwitz Days After Friends Reunion Airs

Matthew Perry has announced he has split from fiancée Molly Hurwitz days after fans saw him return to the screen on the Friends reunion. The actor, who played Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom, had been dating the literary manager since 2018, with the couple becoming engaged last November. Matthew revealed he and Molly have now parted ways in a statement.

Mark Sagliocco via Getty Images Matthew Perry

He told People: “Sometimes things just don’t work out, and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best.” The couple previously split briefly last year before reuniting, with Matthew later proposing. Announcing his engagement at the time, he told People: “I decided to get engaged. “Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.” Matthew was previously in a relationship with Masters of Sex actor Lizzy Caplan, who he dated for six years before their split in 2012. News of Matthew and Molly’s split comes less than a week after he was seen getting back together with his former Friends castmates on the highly-anticipated reunion.

Terence Patrick/HBO The cast of Friends during the reunion