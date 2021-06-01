Friends Reunion Director Slams 'Unkind' Remarks About Matthew Perry

The Friends reunion brought on some not-so-nice chatter about Matthew Perry, and director Ben Winston has zero time for it.

Ben, who pitched the idea for the reunion that premiered last week, spoke candidly with The Hollywood Reporter’s podcast TV’s Top 5 about the response to Matthew’s appearance on the special.

While the actor who played Chandler Bing has long been open about his struggles with substance abuse and time spent in rehab over the years, many questioned whether Matthew was okay after the reunion as he rarely spoke during it.

However, Ben assured The Hollywood Reporter that Perry was “great”.