Lisa Kudrow Had A Reunion Of Her Own On The Night Of The Friends Special

Lisa Kudrow was keeping the spirit of the Friends reunion alive with her own special gathering as the TV special aired on Thursday. The Phoebe Buffay actor revealed she shared the special day with co-star David Schwimmer in a sweet Instagram snap. Lisa posted a picture of her with the Ross Geller actor on her page, writing: “Tonight...That’s how long we waited to get together. Thanks @_schwim_.”

Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green, commented: “Love you two so much!” Courteney Cox – aka Monica Geller – also wrote: “Awww I love you guys!!!” The reunion, which debuted on both sides of the Atlantic on Thursday, marked the first time the main cast had come together on camera for the first time since Friends ended in 2004.

Terence Patrick/HBO Max The cast during a table read of old episodes on Friends: The Reunion

During the show, which featured many revelations and surprises, Lisa seemingly shot down hopes of the cast coming together again to film a movie or new episodes. She said: “It’s all up to Marta [Kauffman] and David [Crane, the co-creators] and I once heard them say, and I completely agree, that they ended the show very nicely…. “They would have to unravel all of those good things in order for there to be stories.”

NBC via Getty Images Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay with David Schwimmer as Ross Geller